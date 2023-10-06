ICSE Class 10 History Civics Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 History Civics Paper Pattern 2024: Get here ICSE Class 10 History Civics marking scheme and board exam 2024 question paper pattern along with the direct link to all the important study material and resources.

ICSE Class 10 History & Civics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: With History and Civics curriculum for class 10 students, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) aims to provide an understanding of the working of the Indian government necessary for the students to grow into responsible, enlightened citizens in a secular democracy; to enrich the understanding of those aspects of Indian historical development which are crucial to the understanding of contemporary India; to awaken a desirable understanding in pupils of the various streams which have contributed to the development and growth of the Indian nation and its civilisation and culture and to develop a global perspective of the contributions made by various cultures to the total heritage of mankind. The examination of theory paper, including Civics as well as History, is conducted for 80 marks. In this article, we have provided the total study material and highlights of ICSE Class 10 History Civics board exam 2024, evaluation details for the theory paper and internal assessment, question paper pattern, marking scheme and study tips.

ICSE Class 10 History Civics Exam 2024 Overview

Important: ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Dates, Time Table

Specifics Details Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official Website www.cisce.org Exam Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) Class 10 Exam Mode Offline, Pen-Paper Mode Subject History and Civics Medium English Time Duration 2 Hours Theory Paper 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total Marks 100

ICSE Class 10 History Civics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Paper Name History and Civics Theory paper 80 Internal Assessment 20 Time allowed 2 Hours (Extra 15 minutes to read the question paper during which students cannot write) Number of parts 2 (Part 1 and Part 2) Division of Marks Part 1 Compulsory [30 marks] Part 2 History and Civics [50 marks] Part 1 Short answer questions from the entire syllabus Part 2 Sub-section A and B Answer two out of three questions from Section A Answer three out of five questions from Section B

ICSE Class 10 History Civics Board Exam 2024 Internal Assessment

Internal Assessment through Project Work is worth 20 marks.

Evaluation Criteria for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 History Civics

Examiner Marks Internal Examiner / Subject Teacher 10 External Examiner 10 Total: 20 Marks