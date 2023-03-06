ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Answer Key 2023: Download Answer Key, Prepared by Expert

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Answer Key 2023: Check the ICSE 10th class Board exam History and Civics Answer Key here. Download the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Question Paper PDF. Also, check the answer key by experts.

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Answer Key 2023: Students are eagerly waiting to see the answer key of the History and Civics exam paper. ICSE board History and Civics board exam 2023 started at 11 AM and concluded at 1 PM on Monday, March 6, 2023. The paper was for 80 marks and students had 15 minutes before they started writing. The official question paper will be provided by the board after the board exam, However, these answers have been prepared by subject experts.



ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Question Paper Structure 2023

There were two parts in ICSE Class 10 History Civics question paper 2023: I & II.

All questions from Part I were compulsory.

Students were allowed to attempt any five questions of their choice from Sections A and B of Part II.

Part II had been further divided into sections A and section B.

Section A had 3 questions and section B has 5 questions.

Students had to attempt any two questions from Section A and any three questions from Section B.

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Answer Key 2023

Part 1, Question 1

i) An ordinance has to be approved by the Parliament within ______ weeks

Option C: six

ii)The junior category of ministers who assist senior ministers:

Option B: Ministers of State

iii) A major natural calamity has taken place and the opposition wants the house to lay aside all other business and take up this matter of urgent importance. Which motion should the house move to allow this?

Option A: Adjournment Motion

iv)When the supreme court reviews any judgement made by it to remove an error, it falls under ____ jurisdiction

Option B: Revisory

v) The ____ has the power to summon the Houses of Parliament

Option B: President

vi)Court of District Judge: Civil Cases:: Sessions court: ____ cases

Option B: Criminal

vii)Formation of Congress: 1885:: Formation of Muslim League: _____

Option B: 1906

viii) The plan of Partition of Bengal was proposed by _____

Option C: Lord Curzon

ix) People protested against the ____ because it has seven British member and no Indian representative

Option A: Simon Commission

x)The main objective of assertive Nationalists was ___

Option C: Purna Swaraj

xii)The Lucknow Pact was signed between _____

Option B: The Congress and the Muslim League

xiii) _____ was one of the causes of Quit India Movement

Option D: Failure of the Cripps Mission

xiv) The International Court of Justics has ____ judges

Option D: 15

xv) Which of these leaders was an architect of the non-aligned movement

Option B: Abdel Nasser

xvi) The immediate cause of the 1st world war was _____

Option C: Sarajevo Crisis

Part 1, Question 2

i) Mention any two ways in which the Constitution ensures independence of the Judiciary from the Executive.

(i) protecting salaries and service conditions of judges.

(ii) prohibiting the judges from carrying on practice in courts of law after retirement.

(iii) providing Single judiciary.

ii)State any two legislative powers of the Cabinet.

(i) The cabinet ministers can introduce bills in the Parliament. More than 95% of the bills are initiated by the Cabinet.

(ii) The Cabinet is instrumental in planning and making an amendment to the constitution.

(iii) The President summons the Houses of Parliament on the advice of the cabinet.

iii) Mention any two repressive policies of Lord Lytton.

The Vernacular Press Act of 1878

The Arms Act of 1878

iv) Give two reasons for the acceptance of the Mountbatten Plan by the Congress.

The dread of communal violence

The desire for independence

v) State any two objectives of the Muslim League.

To defend the political rights and interests of Muslims in India.

To support the establishment of a distinct Muslim state.

vi) Mention any two clauses of the Treaty of Versaillles.

War Guilt Clause

Reparations

vii) Name the two alliances formed in Europe before the beginning of the First World War.

The Triple Alliance

The Triple Entente

