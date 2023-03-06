ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Answer Key 2023: Download Answer Key, Prepared by Expert

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Answer Key 2023: Students are eagerly waiting to see the answer key of the History and Civics exam paper. ICSE board History and Civics board exam 2023 started at 11 AM and concluded at 1 PM on Monday, March 6, 2023. The paper was for 80 marks and students had 15 minutes before they started writing. The official question paper will be provided by the board after the board exam, However, these answers have been prepared by subject experts.
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Question Paper Structure 2023
- There were two parts in ICSE Class 10 History Civics question paper 2023: I & II.
- All questions from Part I were compulsory.
- Students were allowed to attempt any five questions of their choice from Sections A and B of Part II.
- Part II had been further divided into sections A and section B.
- Section A had 3 questions and section B has 5 questions.
- Students had to attempt any two questions from Section A and any three questions from Section B.
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Answer Key 2023
Part 1, Question 1
i) An ordinance has to be approved by the Parliament within ______ weeks
Option C: six
ii)The junior category of ministers who assist senior ministers:
Option B: Ministers of State
iii) A major natural calamity has taken place and the opposition wants the house to lay aside all other business and take up this matter of urgent importance. Which motion should the house move to allow this?
Option A: Adjournment Motion
iv)When the supreme court reviews any judgement made by it to remove an error, it falls under ____ jurisdiction
Option B: Revisory
v) The ____ has the power to summon the Houses of Parliament
Option B: President
vi)Court of District Judge: Civil Cases:: Sessions court: ____ cases
Option B: Criminal
vii)Formation of Congress: 1885:: Formation of Muslim League: _____
Option B: 1906
viii) The plan of Partition of Bengal was proposed by _____
Option C: Lord Curzon
ix) People protested against the ____ because it has seven British member and no Indian representative
Option A: Simon Commission
x)The main objective of assertive Nationalists was ___
Option C: Purna Swaraj
xii)The Lucknow Pact was signed between _____
Option B: The Congress and the Muslim League
xiii) _____ was one of the causes of Quit India Movement
Option D: Failure of the Cripps Mission
xiv) The International Court of Justics has ____ judges
Option D: 15
xv) Which of these leaders was an architect of the non-aligned movement
Option B: Abdel Nasser
xvi) The immediate cause of the 1st world war was _____
Option C: Sarajevo Crisis
Part 1, Question 2
i) Mention any two ways in which the Constitution ensures independence of the Judiciary from the Executive.
(i) protecting salaries and service conditions of judges.
(ii) prohibiting the judges from carrying on practice in courts of law after retirement.
(iii) providing Single judiciary.
ii)State any two legislative powers of the Cabinet.
(i) The cabinet ministers can introduce bills in the Parliament. More than 95% of the bills are initiated by the Cabinet.
(ii) The Cabinet is instrumental in planning and making an amendment to the constitution.
(iii) The President summons the Houses of Parliament on the advice of the cabinet.
iii) Mention any two repressive policies of Lord Lytton.
- The Vernacular Press Act of 1878
- The Arms Act of 1878
iv) Give two reasons for the acceptance of the Mountbatten Plan by the Congress.
- The dread of communal violence
- The desire for independence
v) State any two objectives of the Muslim League.
- To defend the political rights and interests of Muslims in India.
- To support the establishment of a distinct Muslim state.
vi) Mention any two clauses of the Treaty of Versaillles.
- War Guilt Clause
- Reparations
vii) Name the two alliances formed in Europe before the beginning of the First World War.
- The Triple Alliance
- The Triple Entente
