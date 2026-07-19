ICSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here



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Intro: ICSE has released the Class 9 Spanish Syllabus for 2026-27 board examination. As a part of Modern Foreign Language Group 1, Spanish language offers a core understanding of the language. The board has designed the language syllabus to focus on building composition, writing, listening, and grammar skills. The Class 9 subject aims to form preliminary knowledge of the Spanish language; however, students who have opted for the language cannot choose the same in Class 10.

The paper follows 100 Mark structure, in which 80 Marks is for theory and 20 Marks is for Internal assessment. In order to help students understand the the syllabus and help in planning for their studies we have provided a detailed syllabus along with download link to access the complete syllabus in PDF format. Check the ICSE Class 9 Spanish syllabus shared below.



ICSE Class 9 2026-27: Key Highlights The syllabus shared here contains a language paper, which comes under Modern Foreign Language Group 1 as suggested by the board. It is important to check for exam details such as the conducting body, official website, exam duration etc for the 2026-27 academic year. Particulars Description Conducting Body Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations Academic Session 2026-27 Official Website cisce.org Board Exam Conducted in February-March for Class 9. Exam Paper Duration 3 Hours Total Marks 80 Marks for Theory and 20 for Internal Assessment (100 Marks) Subject Modern Foreign Language Group 1 (Spanish)

ICSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2026-27: Aims ICSE Class 9 students will be choosing any one foreign language from the Modern Foreign Language as Second Language Group 1. Among the three options, students who have opted for Spanish should follow through the aims and objectives assigned by the board. These aims focuses on building students core understanding of the language while also motivating them to utilise the course skillfully.



1. To develop and integrate the use of the four language skills i.e. listening, speaking, reading and writing. 2. To use the language effectively and appropriately on topics of everyday life situations. 3. To develop an interest in the appreciation of Spanish. 4. To develop an intercultural awareness. 5. To enhance the ability of the candidates to express their ideas and feelings in their own words and for them to understand the use of correct language. 6. To appreciate the language as an effective means of communication. 7. To understand language when spoken at normal conversational speed in everyday life situations. 8. To understand the basic structural patterns of the language, vocabulary and constructions.

ICSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2026-27: Key Pointers Here are some key details students are required to know:



The Class IX internal examination is to be conducted on the portion of this syllabus that is covered during the academic year.

CISCE has not prescribed bifurcation of the syllabus for this subject. ICSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Given below is a comprehensive syllabus for Class 9 students. The ICSE Class 9 Spanish paper will be conducted for three hours, and the paper will be of 80 marks. The internal assessment will be evaluated separately by the school, which will be 20 marks. The syllabus is divided into five sections focusing on the composition, writing, grammar, and translation part.

1. Composition Candidates will be required to write, in Spanish, one short composition which may include short explanations, directions, descriptions or narratives. There will be a choice of subjects which will be varied and may be suggested by language or other stimuli such as pictures or objects.

2. Letter Candidates will be required to write a letter from a choice of either a formal or an informal letter. Suggestions may be given. The layout of the letter with address, introduction, conclusion, etc., will form part of the assessment. 3. Comprehension An unseen passage of about 150 words will be given in the language. Questions based on the given passage, will be set, to be answered in Spanish, so as to test the candidates’ understanding of the content of the passage. 4. Grammar This will consist of tests in vocabulary, syntax and idiom, e.g., synthesis in sentence construction, formation of sentences in Spanish correctly embodying given words or forms. The question will not require detailed knowledge of grammatical definitions. The questions on grammar will include the following: Nouns: gender singular and plural forms

Articles: definite and indefinite Adjectives: agreement position lo plus adjective comparative and superlative: regular and mayor, menor, mejor, peor demonstrative (este, ese, aquel) indefinite (cada, otro, todo, mismo, alguno) possessive, short and long forms (mi, mío) interrogative (cuánto, qué, donde etc.) Adverbs: formation comparative and superlative: regular interrogative (cómo, cuándo, dónde) adverbs of time and place (aquí, ahi, allí, ahora, ya) common adverbial phrases Quantifiers/Intensifiers: (muy, bastante, demasiado, poco, mucho) Pronouns: Subject-object – direct & indirect position and order of object pronouns in a sentence and with commands reflexive relative: que, relative: quien, el cual, la cual etc., lo que, disjunctive (conmigo, para mí ) demonstrative (éste, ése, aquél, esto, eso) indefinite (algo, alguien)

interrogative (cuál, qué, quién) Verbs: Regular and irregular forms of verbs, radical changing and reflexive verbs all persons of the verb, singular and plural radical-changing verbs negative forms interrogative forms reflexive constructions (se puede, se necesita, se habla) uses of ser and estar tenses: present indicative present continuous preterite Imperfect: imperfect continuous immediate future future conditional: perfect pluperfect passive voice gerund imperative: common forms including negative impersonal verbs: most common only present subjunctive: imperative, affirmation and negation, after verbs of wishing, command, request, prohibiting, emotion and to express purpose (para que) After cuando imperfect subjunctive and in conditional clause Time: Use of desde hace with the present and imperfect Tense Llevo + time+ gerund

Prepositions: common, including personal a uses of por and para Conjunctions Most common ones including y, pero, cuando, o, porque, como, sin embargo. Numbers Quantities Dates 5. Translation and/or Dialogue Writing • One short passage will be set for translation from Spanish into English. • One passage will be set for translation from English into Spanish. • Dialogue writing (Around 150 words) based on situations faced in everyday life. Hints may be given.

Check: ICSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2026-27, PDF ICSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus: Prescribed Study Resources For Baord Exam 2026-27 The ICSE board has prescribed three books to learn the Spanish language, which also includes a workbook to practice. Refer to the list shared below:

Espanol Sin Fronteras Bk 2

Workbook Nuevo ven Bk 2

Pasaporte Bk 2





ICSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2026-27: Internal Assessment The board assigns 20 Marks for internal assessment. This will be evaluated by the schools who will prepare, conduct and record assessments based on the Listening, speaking and creative writing skills. Check the three assessment elements shared below:

2. Pattern of Assessment a) Listening Skills A passage of about 300 words is read aloud by the examiner twice at normal reading speed (about 110 words a minute). Candidates may make brief notes during the readings. They then answer an objective type test based on the passage, on the paper provided. b) Speaking Skills Each candidate is required to make an oral presentation for about two minutes, which will be followed by a discussion on the subject with the examiners, for about three minutes.



Subjects for presentation may include narrating an experience, providing a description, giving directions, expressing an opinion, giving a report, relating an anecdote or commenting on a current event.

A candidate may refer to brief notes in the course of the presentation but reading or excessive dependence on notes will be penalized. It is recommended that candidates be given an hour for preparation of their subject for presentation and that they be given a choice of subject, on a common paper.

c) Creative Writing Skills Each candidate is required to write short compositions based on the suggested assignments.

The syllabus offers a detailed overview of the course structure, marking structure, and topics that should be covered for examination. The ICSE Class 9 Spanish syllabus will help in preparing for the board examination. By analysing the syllabus, class 9 students can prepare a study plan, and score well in the exam.