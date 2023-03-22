ICSE Home Science Specimen Paper 2023 Class 10: CISCE Home Science Sample Paper, Download PDF

Home Science Specimen Paper Class 10 ISC : Read this article to get an above 90% score in the upcoming ICSE Home Science Exam 2023. Get the recent specimen sample paper for quick and effective preparation.

ICSE Home Science Specimen Paper 2023 for Class 10: ICSE 2023 Board Exams are going on. As per the CISCE’s date sheet 2023 for ICSE Board Exams the upcoming exam is of Home Science (Theory). It is one of the group III electives that ICSE Class 10 students choose. The ICSE Class 10 Home Science will be divided into 2 sections, section A and B. Questions from section-A will be compulsory. Students will be given choices in section-B. They may attempt any 4 out of the given question. Read this full article to know more about the paper pattern and mark distribution.

ICSE Home Science Sample Paper (THEORY)

General Guidelines:

Maximum Marks: 100

Time Allowed: 2 hours

(Candidates are allowed additional 15 minutes for only reading the paper. They must NOT start writing during this time).

Attempt all the questions from Section-A and any four questions from Section-B.

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ].

SECTION A

(Attempt all questions)

Question 1

Choose the correct answer and write the correct option.

(i)________colours are preferably used in kitchen ceiling to counteract the heat of cooking.

(a) Dark

(b) Light

(c) Rich

(d) Pale

(ii)Children develop their second set of molars usually around the age of

(a) 10 to 12 yrs

(b) 11 to 12 yrs

(c) 12 to 13 yrs

(d) 13 to 14 yrs

(iii)________is a writing disability where people find it difficult to form letters and write within the consistent time.

(a) Dyscalculia

(b) Dysgraphia

(c) Dyslexia

(d) ADHD

(iv)Perishable food can be kept at room temperature for upto days.

(a) 1 to 2

(b) 4 to 5

(c) 8 to 10

(d) 12 to 14

(v)The eligibility criteria for PMUY scheme are:

(a) children [5 to 10 yrs]

(b) young adolescent girls [5 to 10 yrs]

(c) women [18 yrs and above]

(d) young adolescent boys

(vi)Puppets are used in theater or performance, one worn like gloves is called

(a) finger puppet

(b) stick puppet

(c) shadow puppet

(d) hand puppet

(vii)Gum Arabic is used to provide crispness to:

(a) rubber coated fabrics

(b) cotton fabrics

(c) jute fabrics

(d) silk fabrics

(viii)Agents used for cleaning made from chemicals are called_______.

(a) water

(b) detergent

(c) reetha nut

(d) shikakai

(ix)The best examples of food items preserved with sugar are:

(a) Jam and Jellies

(b) Dried fruits

(c) Sauces

(d) Banana Chips

(xi)The ironing temperature of silk is:

(a) 100 F

(b) 110 F

(c) 150 F

(d) 250 F

(x)Bluing is a method in laundry adopted for:

(a) Silk Fabrics

(b) White Cotton Clothes

(c) Cotton Clothes

(d) Woollen Garments

(xii)DWRA is a scheme for the upliftment of:

(a) Adolescent boys

(b) Unemployed youth

(c) Development of urban youth

(d) Development of women and child in rural areas

(xiii)Examples of chemical preservatives are:

(a) Spices and sugars

(b) Oil and water

(c) Lemon and vinegar

(d) Sodium benzoate and potassium metabisulphite

(xiv)Maltreatment to children is called:

(a) Human trafficking

(b) Child abuse

(c) Female infanticide

(d) Carbon footprints

(xv)Concise and visually appealing document is called a:

(a) Brochure

(b) Pamplet

(c) Flyer

(d) Leaflet

(xvi)The amount of starch applied to a fabric depends upon:

(a) coloured or white clothes.

(b) dirty or clean clothes.

(c) amount of stiffeners the user desires.

(d) the yellowness of the fabric.

(xvii)The agents used to make fabrics whiter are called:

(a) Starch

(b) Gum Water

(c) Laundry reagents

(d) Optical brighteners

(xviii)The disadvantage of convenience food is:

(a) they are easy to prepare.

(b) they are handy during travelling.

(c) they have increased shelf life.

(d) they are heavily processed and have lost much of their nutritive content.

(xix)The disadvantage of a readymade garments is:

(a) no Tailoring required.

(b) labels are provided for care instruction.

(c) the final products has latest trends and style.

(d) commonly available patterns as they produced in bulk.

(xx)Budget can be maintained in meal planning by:

(a) making the meals palatable.

(b) the ability to source food with higher nutrients through alternative cheap and economical sources.

(c) catering to the nutritional needs of the family.

(d) providing a satiety value to the food.

Click on the link below to download the complete pdf of ICSE Class 10 Home Science sample paper 2023.

The final-minute ICSE Board Exam preparations must include taking practice tests. It increases self-assurance and teaches pupils what to do and what not to do during final exams.

