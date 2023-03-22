ICSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2023: Download Latest Curriculum in PDF here

ICSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2023: Check the ICSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2023 here based on which the board examination for Home Science will be conducted on March 23, 2023. Get PDF download of ICSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2023 here.

ICSE Home Science Syllabus 2023: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Home Science Exam 2023 will be held on March 23, 2023. To score well in the exam, students must be thorough with the latest syllabus so that they do not miss any important curriculum details. The ICSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus will make you familiar with the assessment scheme that comprises an annual theory exam and an internal assessment of equal weightage. Therefore, students must go through the full syllabus and prepare according to the prescribed content in a bid to leave no room for mistakes in exam tomorrow.

ICSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2022-2023

There will be one written paper of two hours duration carrying 100 marks and an Internal Assessment of 100 marks.

PART I: THEORY

1.Home Management

(i) Management of Household Finances: budgeting and saving. Concept and importance of family budget; types of family budgets (surplus, balanced, deficit); factors affecting family budget (composition of the family, life cycle, socio- economic status); steps in preparing a family budget; An understanding of how budgeting helps in proper planning and judicious utilization of available resources. Concept and importance of saving.

(ii) Space Organisation in the Kitchen: characteristics and considerations of a good kitchen; layout and planning of kitchens: one-walled, corridor, L-shaped, U-shaped, Island. Modular kitchen. Characteristics and considerations of a good kitchen: aspect, size, colour, ventilation, walls, flooring, work counters, lighting, storage; Work triangle: meaning and the three centres – preliminary preparation, cooking and washing; An introduction to the design of kitchen space with respect to placement of work centres for preparation, cooking, washing, service and storage, for the most efficient utilisation of space and saving time and energy; concept of modular kitchens.

(iii) Home furnishing. Meaning of home furnishing; objectives of home furnishing: beauty, expressiveness, functionalism; factors affecting selection of furnishings: curtains, floor coverings (rugs, carpets) and upholstery

2.Growth and Development during Middle Childhood

(i) Milestones of development. Meaning and characteristics of gang age. Growth and development between 6 - 12 years of age with respect to physical, social, emotional, cognitive and language development (meaning and characteristics of each type of development).

(ii) Role of the family, peer group and school in middle childhood. Meaning of peer group; role of the family, peer group and school in the social development process of the child.

(iii) Common learning difficulties of children; role of family, school and peers. Meaning of the term learning difficulty; Meaning and symptoms of: dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Role of the family, school and peers in acceptance of and sensitisation towards children with learning difficulties.

3.Meal Planning

(i) Meal planning for the family. Components of a balanced diet: the five basic food groups (cereals, roots and tubers, pulses and legumes, milk and meat products, fruits and vegetables, sugars and fats): sources and their nutritional contribution in the diet. Explanation of the term meal planning, principles, importance and factors affecting meal planning. (ii) Hygienic handling and storage of food - household methods of preservation of food.

Definition of the term food hygiene; Hygienic handling of food during purchase, storage, preparation and serving. Importance of personal hygiene while handling food. Sanitation and safety in kitchen.

Meaning and examples of perishable, semiperishable and non-perishable food items: Storage of perishable, semi-perishable and non-perishable food items commonly available at home; use of convenience foods- advantages and disadvantages.

Definition of food preservation; household methods of food preservation: sun drying, freezing, use of salt, sugar, spices, oil and chemical preservatives.

4.Selection and care of Textiles and Clothing

(i) Selection of Fabric Factors affecting selection of fabric: age, sex, occupation, season, occasion, fashion, purchasing power.

(ii) Selection of readymade garments. Factors affecting selection of readymade garments: fit, colour, workmanship, cost, maintenance.

(iii) Laundering of Clothes Household methods of laundering of cotton, silk, wool and synthetics (step- wise), use of detergents, soaps, starch, blue and optical brighteners.

5.Communication & Extension

(i) Understanding terminology related to development; some developmental schemes and programmes in India. Meaning of the following terms: Gender discrimination, women’s empowerment, sex ratio, child labour, human trafficking, child abuse, female infanticide/foeticide, morbidity and mortality, carbon footprint, endangered species, population explosion, human capital, poverty line.

A brief understanding, significance and target group of each of the following:

− DWCRA (Development of Women Children in Rural Areas);

− MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005);

− Ayushman Bharat or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana;

− Ujjwala Yojna;

− Pradhanmantri Jan Dhan Yojna.

(ii) Communication aids. Meaning and uses of communication aids; Poster, brochure, pamphlets, puppet shows, street play: effective usage of these communication aids for addressing various social concerns.

