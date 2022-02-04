ICSIL Recruitment 2022 for Computer Operator/Data Entry Operator in Delhi Jal Board, Apply Online @icsil.in

Intelligent Communication Systems India Ltd. is hiring ICSIL Recruitment 2022 for Computer Operator/Data Entry Operator post in Delhi Jal Board on its official website @icsil.in. Check how to apply ICSIL Recruitment 2022 Application Link, Qualification, Age Limit and other details here.

ICSIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Intelligent Communication Systems India Ltd. (ICSIL), Delhi is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Computer Operator/Data Entry Operator purely on Contractual / Outsourced basis in Delhi Jal Board, GNCT of Delhi, on icsil.in. ICSIL DEO Application Link is available on 04 February and 05 February 2022.

Important Dates

Start of online submission of Applications: 04 February 2022 from 12 PM

Closing date for Online Registration of Application: 05 February 2022 upto 12 PM

ICSIL DEO Vacancy Details

Computer Operator/Data Entry Operator - 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for ICSIL DEO Posts

Educational Qualification:

12th Pass from recognized University/Board with aggregate marks of 40% and above.

Diploma/course done in the field of computers will be given preference.

Age Limit:

18-40 Years

Selection Process for ICSIL DEO Posts

The shortlisting of candidate(s) for the panel will be based on scrutiny of documents related to their age, qualification, experience etc. and as found eligible as per prescribed criteria and subsequent interaction of candidate by the department.

How to Apply ICSIL DEO Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on ICSIL official website www.icsil.in.

Application Fee:

Rs. 1000/-