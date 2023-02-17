IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24: Apply Online for Assistant Manager Here, Eligibility, Salary & Other Details

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Notification 2023-24: Get here official IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment PDF and Exam Date for Assistant Manager Cadre. Check eligibility and other details, how to apply, download pdf notification, and know form submission last date.

The IDBI Bank has invited applications from interested candidates for the posts of Assistant Manager via Direct Recruitment. There are a total of 600 vacancies to be filled in this recruitment drive, the number of vacancies are provisional.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IDBI Bank @ https://www.idbibank.in/ for detailed information regarding vacancies and recruitment process. Candidates can download the Assistant Manager official notification from the direct link given below. Candidates need to check minimum qualifications before applying.

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced in the Assistant Manager Cadre.

Click here to Download IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24 Notification PDF

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24: Important Dates

Below are given important dates of IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24

Online Registration Start date 17 February 2023 Last date to apply 28 February 2023 Tentative Date of Online Test April 2023

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24

How to Apply Online & Fees

The link to apply for IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24 will be active from 17 February 2023. Candidates can fill the application form from the official website of IDBI Bank @ https://www.idbibank.in/ once the link is activated.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification along with the instructions carefully before applying for IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24. The online form fee is Rs.200/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates and Rs.1000/- for all other candidates.

Candidates can also apply by following the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Visit the official website of IDBI Bank at- https://www.idbibank.in/

Step 2: Go to the career section

Step 3: In the career section click on link titled - Recruitment of Assistant Manager (Grade "A") - 2023-24

Step 4: On the opened page click on new registration and register and fill your personal and educational details, upload scanned photograph, thumb impression, hand written declaration and signature and submit your application.

Step 5: Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

Candidates can also apply from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to apply for IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24: No. of Vacancies

There are a total of 600 vacancies to be filled in this recruitment drive.

For details of posts,functional area and reservation check official notification. Reservation will be provided as per government criteria.

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24: Selection Procedure

The selection process shall comprise of Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV), Personal Interview (PI) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).

The structure of online test is given in table below

Name of the Test/Section No. of Questions Duration Logical Reasoning, Data Analysis & Interpretation 60 60 English Language 40 40 Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 General/Economy/Banking Awareness/ Computer/IT 60 60

The above tests except the tests of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi. Candidates have to qualify in each of the four tests/sections, by securing cut-off marks as decided by the Bank. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of IDBI Bank Assistant Manager 2022-23 Eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check below the highlights of IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24 Eligibility.

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24: Age Limit

Age (As on 1 January 2023): Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 30 years

Relaxation as per government rules.

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24: Educational Qualification

Graduate from a recognized university plus a Minimum 2 years of experience in Banks and financial services.

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24: Salary

The salary for selected candidates would be as follows: Basic Pay currently applicable to Assistant Managers in Grade A is Rs.36,000/- per month in the pay scale of 36000-1490(7)-46430-1740(2)–49910–1990(7)-63840(17 years).

Candidates are advised to duly check all details in the official notification before applying.