IDBI Bank SO Interview Result 2020 Released @idbibank.in, Download Here

IDBI Bank SO Interview Result 2020: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has released result of the intervire round for the post of Specialist Officer on its website. Candidates who have appeared in IDBI SO Interview Round can download their result through the official website of IDBI Bank.i.e.idbibank.in.

IDBI Bank SO Interview Result Link is also given below. Candidates can download IDBI Bank Specialist Officer Interview Result using their Registration Number and Date of Birth through the link.

How to Download IDBI Bank SO Interview Result 2020 ?

Interview Result – Agriculture Officers (Grade – B) & Faculty (Grade – D)

The final selection of candidate is subject to qualification in GD &/or PI, being sufficiently high in the merit list, being declared medically fit as per the Bank’s standards of fitness and fulfilling the stipulated eligibility criteria as on the cut-off date. GD, if carried out as stipulated above shall be a filtering process and hence its score would not be used in preparation of merit list.