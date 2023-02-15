IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24: Apply Online for Specialist Officer Here, Eligibility, Salary & Other Details

IDBI Bank SO Notification 2023-24: Get here official IDBI Bank SO Recruitment PDF and Exam Date for Specialist Officer Cadre. Check eligibility and other details, how to apply, download pdf notification, and know form submission last date.

The IDBI Bank has invited applications from interested candidates for the posts of Manager, Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager in the Specialist Officer Cadre via Direct Recruitment. There are a total of 114 vacancies to be filled in this recruitment drive in which 75 vacancies are of Manager and 29 vacancies are of Assistant General Manager and 10 vacancies are of Deputy General Manager. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IDBI Bank @ https://www.idbibank.in/ for detailed information regarding vacancies and recruitment process. Candidates can also download the official notification from the direct link given below. Candidates need to check minimum qualifications before applying.

Candidates can download the IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under Manager, Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager in the Specialist Officer Cadre.

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24: Important Dates

Online Registration Start date 21 February 2023 Last date to apply 3 March 2023

How to Apply Online & Fees

The link to apply for IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24 for Manager, Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager will be active from 21 February 2023. Candidates can fill the application form from the official website of IDBI Bank @ https://www.idbibank.in/ once the link is activated.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification along with the instructions carefully before applying for IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24.

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24: No. of Vacancies

Post/Functional Area Manager Assistant General Manager Deputy General Manager Digital Banking & Emerging Payments (DB&EP) 42 7 2 Information Technology & MIS (IT & MIS) 33 22 8 Total 75 29 10

For details of posts, functional area and reservation check official notification. Reservation will be provided as per government criteria.

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24: Selection Procedure

The selection shall be based upon shortlisting of candidates based on preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents uploaded. The Candidature after preliminary screening and without verification of documents would be considered provisional for all Posts and would be subject to verification with the original Documents/Certificates.

The Bank reserves the right to call any number of candidates for the selection process at its discretion and as per the Bank's requirement. Adequate candidates will be shortlisted based on their qualification, experience and overall suitability for the post applied. Most suitable candidates will be called for the selection process i.e. Group Discussion and /or Personal Interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for Group Discussion and /or Personal Interview (PI) shall be final. The venue, time and date for the selection process will be informed to the shortlisted candidates through notification on the Bank's website and/or call letter. For details go through the Official notification.

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24: Application Fees

For General, EWS & OBC- Rs.1000/-

For SC/ST Rs.200/-

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check below the highlights of IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24 Eligibility.

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24: Age Limit

Age (As on 1 January 2023):

Post Age Limit Deputy General Manager Grade ‘D’ Minimum: 35 years Maximum: 45 years Assistant General Manager Grade ‘C’ Minimum: 28 years Maximum: 40 years Manager – Grade ‘B’ Minimum: 25 years Maximum: 35 years

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24: Educational Qualification

Details of Educational Qualifications & Experience

For Deputy General Manager (Grade D)

BCA/ B Sc (IT) /B Tech / BE in - Information Technology (IT) /Electronics & Communications/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Electrical/ Electronics/ Computer Science/Digital Banking And M.Sc (IT)/ MCA/ M Tech/ M.E - Information Technology (IT) /Electronics & Communications/ Electronics & Electrical/ Electronics/Software Engineering/ Digital Banking/ Computer Science/MBA (Finance/ Marketing/ IT/ Digital Banking).

Minimum 10 years’ experience in Digital Banking

For Data Analytics : Graduate in any stream with M.A (Statistics)/M.Sc. Statistics / Data Science

For Assistant General Manager (Grade C)

BCA/ B Sc (IT) /B Tech / BE in - Information Technology (IT) /Electronics & Communications/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Electrical/ Electronics/ Computer Science/Digital Banking And M.Sc (IT)/ MCA/ M Tech/ M.E - Information Technology (IT) /Electronics & Communications/ Electronics & Electrical/ Electronics/Software Engineering/ Digital Banking/ Computer Science/MBA (Finance/ Marketing/ IT/ Digital Banking).

Minimum 7 years’ experience in Digital Banking.

For Data Analytics : Graduate in any stream with M.A (Statistics)/M.Sc. Statistics / Data Science

For Manager (Grade B)

BCA/ B Sc (IT) /B Tech / BE in - Information Technology (IT) /Electronics & Communications/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Electrical/ Electronics/ Computer Science/Digital Banking And MBA (Finance/ Marketing/ IT/ Digital Banking)

Minimum 4 years’ experience in Digital Banking

For Data Analytics : Graduate in any stream with M.Sc Statistics / Data Science

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24: Salary

The salary for selected candidates would be as follows

GRADE/SCALE SCALE OF PAY Deputy General Manager, Grade ‘D’ Rs. 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890 (7 years) Assistant General Manager, Grade ‘C’ Rs. 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 (8 years) Manager – Grade ‘B’ Rs. 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 (12 years)

Candidates are advised to duly check all details in the official notification before applying. A candidate can apply for only one of the posts.





