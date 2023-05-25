IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 136 Specialist Officers Posts, Check Eligibility And Salary

IDBI SO has invited online applications for the 136 Specialist Officers Posts on its official website. Check IDBI SO Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2023 Notification: IDBI Bank Ltd has invited online applications for the 136 Specialist Cadre Officer posts on its official website. Under the Specialist Cadre Officers - 2023-24 recruitment drive, IDBI is recruiting various posts including Manager, Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager. The registration process for the Specialist Cadre Officers - 2023-24 will start on June 01, 2023 and will conclude on June 15, 2023

These positions are available in different functional area including Audit (Information System), Corporate Strategy & Planning Department, Risk Management, Fraud Risk Management, Infrastructure Management Department (Premises),Finance & Accounts Department, Corporate Credit and others.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Start Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges - Online: June 01, 2023

Last Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges - Online : June 15, 2023





IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Manager-84

Assistant General Manager-46

Deputy General Manager-06



IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Assistant General Manager (Grade C): B Sc (IT) /B Tech / BE in - Information Technology (IT) /Electronics & Communications/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Electrical/ Electronics/ Computer Science/Digital Banking/ BCA/ B Sc (Computer Science/ IT) from any

University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. OR

Graduates in any stream with Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) OR

M Sc (IT/ Computer Science)/ MCA/ M Tech/ M.E - Information Technology (IT)

/Electronics & Communications/ Electronics & Electrical/ Electronics/Software Engineering/ Digital Banking/ Computer Science from the University recognized by Govt. of India or

its regulatory bodies. Professional Qualifications/Certifications in Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)/ Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC)/ Certified Information Systems Security Professional CISSP will be preferred.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the rest of the posts.



IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: Age (As on May 01, 2023)

Deputy General Manager, Grade ‘D’

Minimum: 35 years

Maximum: 45 year

Assistant General Manager, Grade ‘C’

Minimum: 28 years

Maximum: 40 years

Manager – Grade ‘B’

Minimum: 25 years

Maximum: 35 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



IDBI SO Recruitment 2023 PDF







IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– .jssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Candidates are required to have a valid personal Email ID and Mobile number.

Step 3: Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible/ entertained at later stage.

Step 4: Prior to submission of the online application candidates are advised to use the ‘SAVE AND NEXT’

Step 5: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.