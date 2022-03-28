IFFCO Recruitment 2022 for Agriculture Graduate Trainee (AGT) and Trainee Posts, Apply Online @agt.iffco.in Across India

IFFCO AGT Recruitment 2022: Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has online applications for the recruitment of Agriculture Graduate Trainees (AGT) for its existing establishments, Joint Ventures, and future projects anywhere in India or abroad and for the post of Trainee Legal and Trainee Accounts.

Graduate freshers and CA can apply on IFFCO website agt.iffco.in. The last date of IFFCO Application for AGT and Trainee Accounts is 15 April 2022 while for Trainee Legal is 03 April 2022. It is to be noted that the age of the candidates should not be more than 30 years. Candidates applying for IFFCO AGT Recruitment 2022 must be well versed in reading, writing, and speaking knowledge of the regional language of the State for which the application is made (Knowing one or more than one language will have an added advantage.

Applicants will be required to appear in the Online Prelims Exam followed by Final Online Exam for AGT Posts and will be hired at Rs.37000-70000.

IFFCO AGT Notification Download

IFFCO Trainee Legal Notification Download

IFFCO Trainee Accounts Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Application for AGT and Accounts Trainee - 15 April 2022

Last Date of Trainee Legal - 03 April 2022

Eligibility Criteria for IFFCO AGT and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

AGT

Four Years B.Sc. (Agriculture) Full Time Regular Degree with General/OBC candidates should have secured a minimum aggregate of 60% marks and SC/ ST candidates should have secured a minimum of 55% marks in B.Sc (Agriculture) degree.

Those candidates who have CGPA score in B.Sc (Agriculture) degree should convert it into a percentage while filling the application form.

The candidates who have passed B.Sc. (Agriculture) degree in the year 2019 and thereafter can only apply.

Trainee Accounts

CA (Intermediate) with Graduation in Commerce having secured a minimum 60% marks from a University recognized by UGC.

Trainee Legal

Full time three years Degree in Law or Full Time Five years Integrated LLB Course from any reputed

university recognized by UGC with minimum 60% marks in aggregate

IFFCO AGT and Trainee Age Limit;

30 years

IIFCO Salary:

IFFCO AGT Salary:

Stipend - Rs. 33,300/- p.m

Salary - On successful completion of one year’s training and subject to the requirement of IFFCO, the AGTs may be absorbed at the basic pay of Rs.37000/- p.m. in the regular Pay Scale of Rs.37000-70000, and allowances/ benefits as per rules of the Organisation.

IIFCO Trainee Salary

Legal - The training period will be for one year and during training, monthly consolidated stipend of Rs.36,000/- will be paid along with other benefits as per the rules of IFFCO and thereafter, if found suitable, will be absorbed as Assistant (Legal) in the pay scale of Rs.40000-75000. The CTC after absorption may be Rs.9 lakhs per annum (approx.).

Accounts - During training, monthly stipend of Rs.36000/- along with other allowances will be paid as per the Rules of IFFCO. On successful completion of one year training, candidates may be appointed in the pay scale of Rs. 40000-75000. CTC Rs.9 lacs per annum. (approx.)

Selection Process for IFFCO AGT Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Prelims Exam Final Exam

Selection Process for IFFCO Trainee Posts

Legal - Online Test/Interview/ Medical Check-up

Accounts - Online Exam and Interview

How to Apply for IIFCO AGT Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply online on official website on or before the last date.