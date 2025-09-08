List of Ancient Trade Routes that Still Exist in the World

Trade routes have influenced the flow of goods, cultures, and human beings for millennia. Although they once transported silk, spices, amber, and salt, some of the ancient routes or their contemporary extensions continue to function today—vital arteries for transportation, commerce, and even tourism. Ancient Trade Routes Still Used Today Route Current Region/Country Primary Ancient Goods Modern Usage/Legacy Silk Road China, Central Asia, Europe Silk, spices, ideas Highways, Belt and Road trades Spice Route Asia, Africa, Europe Pepper, cloves, cinnamon Shipping lanes, Suez Canal Incense Route Arabia, Levant Frankincense, myrrh Highways, Petra tourism Amber Road Baltic to Mediterranean Amber Highways, amber trade and culture Tea Horse Road China, Tibet, India Tea, horses Trekking, heritage roads Grand Trunk Road South Asia Grains, textiles, spices Highway, railway system Kalinga Coast Route East India Textiles, ivory, spices Coastal ports and trade routes Via Maris Middle East Grain, spices, trade goods Regional highways Salt Road Kerala, India Salt, spices Local roads, heritage trekking Dakshinapatha South India Diamonds, cotton, spices Highways, regional connections

Silk Road Perhaps the best-known ancient trade route, the Silk Road once linked China and the Mediterranean, with traffic in silk, spices, and ideas. Although the original overland routes have disappeared, new highways, railways, and the ambitious "Belt and Road Initiative" now retrace and revive its corridors, underwriting trade through Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Spice Route The Spice Route connected Southeast Asia, India, and Europe through intricate maritime routes. Shipping routes in the Indian Ocean, the Strait of Malacca, and the Suez Canal today track the ancient route, still crucial for world trade in spices and other commodities. Incense Route The Incense Road extended from the Arabian Peninsula in the south (Yemen and Oman) to the Mediterranean. Frankincense and myrrh were valuable ancient trade goods. Today, highways follow parts of this route through Saudi Arabia and Jordan with the ancient city of Petra as a prime tourist site.

Amber Road The Amber Road was a north-to-south continental link, transferring Baltic amber to the Mediterranean. Today's highways such as Poland's Amber Highway and cultural celebrations continue the tradition, and areas along the way continue to be amber-trading centers. Tea Horse Road This road extended from China via Tibet to India, transporting tea and warhorses. Its trails in the Hengduan Mountains and along rivers are hiked today by tourists and locals, leaving a legacy in tea and transportation. Grand Trunk Road (South Asia) Built in ancient times, the Grand Trunk Road connected South Asia from modern Bangladesh through Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Pakistan to Afghanistan. Today, highways and railways follow much of its route, still serving as a major transportation and trade corridor.

Kalinga Coast Route (India) India's east coast corridors, remnants of the Kalinga Coast Route, still connect cities and ports, transporting textiles and spices as in the centuries past. Modern Maritime Silk Route The 21st Century Maritime Silk Road project by China reawakens sea lanes of ancient times, investing in sea routes and ports from Asia to Europe and Africa, to enable modern trade on routes walked by mariners and spice traders long ago. Other Noteworthy Existing Trade Routes Via Maris (Middle East): Its route along the Mediterranean littoral from Egypt to Syria remains a regional road.

Salt Road (India): Ancient salt trade pathways in Kerala are today local roads and heritage hiking paths.

Dakshinapatha (India): Its southern trade route manifests in contemporary highways connecting cities throughout Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.