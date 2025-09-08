Schools Holiday (8 September)
List of Ancient Trade Routes that Still Exist in the World

By Kirti Sharma
Sep 8, 2025, 18:44 IST

Many ancient trade routes, from the Silk Road to the Grand Trunk Road, remain vital today, transformed into modern highways and shipping lanes. These historical arteries, which once transported goods and cultures, continue to serve as crucial corridors for commerce, transportation, and tourism, highlighting the enduring legacy of global connectivity.

Trade routes have influenced the flow of goods, cultures, and human beings for millennia. Although they once transported silk, spices, amber, and salt, some of the ancient routes or their contemporary extensions continue to function today—vital arteries for transportation, commerce, and even tourism.

Ancient Trade Routes Still Used Today

Route

Current Region/Country

Primary Ancient Goods

Modern Usage/Legacy

Silk Road

China, Central Asia, Europe

Silk, spices, ideas

Highways, Belt and Road trades

Spice Route

Asia, Africa, Europe

Pepper, cloves, cinnamon

Shipping lanes, Suez Canal

Incense Route

Arabia, Levant

Frankincense, myrrh

Highways, Petra tourism

Amber Road

Baltic to Mediterranean

Amber

Highways, amber trade and culture

Tea Horse Road

China, Tibet, India

Tea, horses

Trekking, heritage roads

Grand Trunk Road

South Asia

Grains, textiles, spices

Highway, railway system

Kalinga Coast Route

East India

Textiles, ivory, spices

Coastal ports and trade routes

Via Maris

Middle East

Grain, spices, trade goods

Regional highways

Salt Road

Kerala, India

Salt, spices

Local roads, heritage trekking

Dakshinapatha

South India

Diamonds, cotton, spices

Highways, regional connections

Silk Road

Perhaps the best-known ancient trade route, the Silk Road once linked China and the Mediterranean, with traffic in silk, spices, and ideas. Although the original overland routes have disappeared, new highways, railways, and the ambitious "Belt and Road Initiative" now retrace and revive its corridors, underwriting trade through Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Spice Route

The Spice Route connected Southeast Asia, India, and Europe through intricate maritime routes. Shipping routes in the Indian Ocean, the Strait of Malacca, and the Suez Canal today track the ancient route, still crucial for world trade in spices and other commodities.

Incense Route

The Incense Road extended from the Arabian Peninsula in the south (Yemen and Oman) to the Mediterranean. Frankincense and myrrh were valuable ancient trade goods. Today, highways follow parts of this route through Saudi Arabia and Jordan with the ancient city of Petra as a prime tourist site.

Amber Road

The Amber Road was a north-to-south continental link, transferring Baltic amber to the Mediterranean. Today's highways such as Poland's Amber Highway and cultural celebrations continue the tradition, and areas along the way continue to be amber-trading centers.

Tea Horse Road

This road extended from China via Tibet to India, transporting tea and warhorses. Its trails in the Hengduan Mountains and along rivers are hiked today by tourists and locals, leaving a legacy in tea and transportation.

Grand Trunk Road (South Asia)

Built in ancient times, the Grand Trunk Road connected South Asia from modern Bangladesh through Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Pakistan to Afghanistan. Today, highways and railways follow much of its route, still serving as a major transportation and trade corridor.

Kalinga Coast Route (India)

India's east coast corridors, remnants of the Kalinga Coast Route, still connect cities and ports, transporting textiles and spices as in the centuries past.

Modern Maritime Silk Route

The 21st Century Maritime Silk Road project by China reawakens sea lanes of ancient times, investing in sea routes and ports from Asia to Europe and Africa, to enable modern trade on routes walked by mariners and spice traders long ago.

Other Noteworthy Existing Trade Routes

  • Via Maris (Middle East): Its route along the Mediterranean littoral from Egypt to Syria remains a regional road.

  • Salt Road (India): Ancient salt trade pathways in Kerala are today local roads and heritage hiking paths.

  • Dakshinapatha (India): Its southern trade route manifests in contemporary highways connecting cities throughout Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

Ancient trade routes were lifelines for civilizations and catalysts for cultural exchange. Many of these pathways are alive in new forms—modern highways, shipping channels, railway systems, and heritage walks—offering insight into global connectivity and the enduring impact of history on our daily lives

