IGAU Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 36 Lab Technician, Assistant and Other Posts @igau.edu.in

IGAU IGKV Recruitment 2020: Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGAU), also known as Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV), has invited applications for the post of Lab Technician, Assistant Class 3 and Field Extension Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Indira Gandhi Agricultural University Recruitment 2020 on official website igau.edu.in from 15 May to 30 June 2020.

Notification Details

Advertisement Number - 232

Important Dates:

Starting Date of submission of Online Application: 15 May 2020

Closing Date of submission of Online Application: 30 June 2020 till 11:59 PM

Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGAU) Lab Technician, Assistant Class 3 and Field Extension Officer Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 36

Backlog Vacancies

Lab Technician - 01 Post (ST-1)

Assistant Class 3rd - 12 Posts (SC-5, ST-7)

Regular Vacancies

Lab Technician - 11 Posts (UR-5, SC-1, ST-3, OBC-2)

Field Extension Officer - 12 Posts (UR-5, SC-1, ST-4, OBC-2)

Salary:

Laboratory Technician - Rs. 28700 - 91300 Level 07

Assistant Class 3rd - Rs. 19500 - 62000 Level 04

Field Extension Officer - Rs. 25300 - 80500 Level - 06

Eligibility Criteria for Lab Technician, Assistant Class 3 and Field Extension Officer Posts



Educational Qualification:

Lab Technician - Subject Matter Specialist - B.Sc with 55% marks / Graduate / B.Sc (Agri/ Gardening/ Agriculture Biotechnology) or B.Tech (Agriculture Eng.) with 2nd category

Assistant - 12th passed and one year Diploma as a Data Entry Operator / Programming. Typing speed in Hindi 5000 key Depression per hour

Field Extension Officer - Graduate in Agriculture/ Gardening/ Horticulture.

Age Limit:

18 to 35 Years





IGAU Lab Technician, Assistant Class 3 and Field Extension Officer Official Notification Download Here

IGAU Official Website Link

How to Apply for IGAU Lab Technician, Assistant Class 3 and Field Extension Officer Posts Jobs 2020

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the post through official website of IGAU igau.edu.in on or before 30 June 2020.