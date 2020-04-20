Study at Home
IGAU Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 38 Subject Matter Specialist & Programmer Assistant Posts @igau.edu.in

Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGAU) has invited applications for the post of Subject Matter Specialist & Programmer Assistant. Interested candidates can apply for Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGAU) Recruitment 2020 on official website from 20 April to 15 June 2020.

Apr 20, 2020 16:07 IST
IGAU Recruitment 2020
IGAU Recruitment 2020: Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGAU) has invited applications for the post of Subject Matter Specialist & Programmer Assistant. Interested candidates can apply for Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGAU) Recruitment 2020 on official website from 20 April to 15 June 2020.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of submission of Online Application: 20 April 2020
  • Closing Date of submission of Online Application: 15 June 2020

Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGAU) Subject Matter Specialist & Programmer Assistant. Vacancy Details

Backlog Vacancies

Subject Matter Specialist

  • Agricultural Extension - 01
  • Livestock Production & Management - 04

Programme Assistant

  • Programme Assistant ( Plant Pathology) - 01

Regular Recruitment

Subject Matter Specialist

  • Agronomy - 02
  • Agricultural Extension - 02
  • Horticulture - 04
  • Soil Science - 03
  • Entomology - 04
  • Plant Pathology - 04
  • Farm Machinery & Power Engineering - 02
  • Soil & Water Engineering - 01
  • Agricultural Processing & Food Engineering - 01
  • Livestock Production & Management 03

Programme Assistant

  • Programme Assistant (Plant Pathology) - 01
  • Programme Assistant (Fisheries) - 04
  • Programme Assistant (Entomology) - 01

Salary:

  • Subject Matter Specialist - Rs. 15600-39100
  • Programme Assistant - Rs. 9300-34800

Eligibility Criteria for Subject Matter Specialist & Programmer Assistant. Job

Educational Qualification:

  • Subject Matter Specialist - Master's Degree in relevant subject with at least 55% marks (or its equivalent grade 6.50 in 10:00 scale) from any recognized University with a good academic record.
  • Programme Assistant- Master's Degree in concerned subject with at least 55% marks (or its equivalent grade  6.50 in 10:00 scare) from any recognized University with a good academic record

IGAU Subject Matter Specialist & Programmer Assistant. Official Notification Download Here

Click Here

IGAU Official Website Link

Click Here

How to Apply for IGAU Subject Matter Specialist & Programmer Assistant. Posts Jobs 2020

Interested candidates can apply online for the post through official website igau.edu.in from 20 April to 15 May 2020.

 

