IGAU Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 38 Subject Matter Specialist & Programmer Assistant Posts @igau.edu.in

IGAU Recruitment 2020: Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGAU) has invited applications for the post of Subject Matter Specialist & Programmer Assistant. Interested candidates can apply for Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGAU) Recruitment 2020 on official website from 20 April to 15 June 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of submission of Online Application: 20 April 2020
- Closing Date of submission of Online Application: 15 June 2020
Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGAU) Subject Matter Specialist & Programmer Assistant. Vacancy Details
Backlog Vacancies
Subject Matter Specialist
- Agricultural Extension - 01
- Livestock Production & Management - 04
Programme Assistant
- Programme Assistant ( Plant Pathology) - 01
Regular Recruitment
Subject Matter Specialist
- Agronomy - 02
- Agricultural Extension - 02
- Horticulture - 04
- Soil Science - 03
- Entomology - 04
- Plant Pathology - 04
- Farm Machinery & Power Engineering - 02
- Soil & Water Engineering - 01
- Agricultural Processing & Food Engineering - 01
- Livestock Production & Management 03
Programme Assistant
- Programme Assistant (Plant Pathology) - 01
- Programme Assistant (Fisheries) - 04
- Programme Assistant (Entomology) - 01
Salary:
- Subject Matter Specialist - Rs. 15600-39100
- Programme Assistant - Rs. 9300-34800
Eligibility Criteria for Subject Matter Specialist & Programmer Assistant. Job
Educational Qualification:
- Subject Matter Specialist - Master's Degree in relevant subject with at least 55% marks (or its equivalent grade 6.50 in 10:00 scale) from any recognized University with a good academic record.
- Programme Assistant- Master's Degree in concerned subject with at least 55% marks (or its equivalent grade 6.50 in 10:00 scare) from any recognized University with a good academic record
|
IGAU Subject Matter Specialist & Programmer Assistant. Official Notification Download Here
|
IGAU Official Website Link
How to Apply for IGAU Subject Matter Specialist & Programmer Assistant. Posts Jobs 2020
Interested candidates can apply online for the post through official website igau.edu.in from 20 April to 15 May 2020.