IGAU Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 38 Subject Matter Specialist & Programmer Assistant Posts @igau.edu.in

IGAU Recruitment 2020: Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGAU) has invited applications for the post of Subject Matter Specialist & Programmer Assistant. Interested candidates can apply for Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGAU) Recruitment 2020 on official website from 20 April to 15 June 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of submission of Online Application: 20 April 2020

Closing Date of submission of Online Application: 15 June 2020

Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGAU) Subject Matter Specialist & Programmer Assistant. Vacancy Details

Backlog Vacancies

Subject Matter Specialist

Agricultural Extension - 01

Livestock Production & Management - 04

Programme Assistant

Programme Assistant ( Plant Pathology) - 01

Regular Recruitment

Subject Matter Specialist

Agronomy - 02

Agricultural Extension - 02

Horticulture - 04

Soil Science - 03

Entomology - 04

Plant Pathology - 04

Farm Machinery & Power Engineering - 02

Soil & Water Engineering - 01

Agricultural Processing & Food Engineering - 01

Livestock Production & Management 03

Programme Assistant

Programme Assistant (Plant Pathology) - 01

Programme Assistant (Fisheries) - 04

Programme Assistant (Entomology) - 01

Salary:

Subject Matter Specialist - Rs. 15600-39100

Programme Assistant - Rs. 9300-34800

Eligibility Criteria for Subject Matter Specialist & Programmer Assistant. Job

Educational Qualification:

Subject Matter Specialist - Master's Degree in relevant subject with at least 55% marks (or its equivalent grade 6.50 in 10:00 scale) from any recognized University with a good academic record.

Programme Assistant- Master's Degree in concerned subject with at least 55% marks (or its equivalent grade 6.50 in 10:00 scare) from any recognized University with a good academic record

IGAU Subject Matter Specialist & Programmer Assistant. Official Notification Download Here Click Here IGAU Official Website Link Click Here

How to Apply for IGAU Subject Matter Specialist & Programmer Assistant. Posts Jobs 2020

Interested candidates can apply online for the post through official website igau.edu.in from 20 April to 15 May 2020.