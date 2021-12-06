IIFT 2021 Exam Analysis by IMS| Sectional Analysis & Expected Cutoff

IIFT MBA 2021 Examinations were conducted on December 5, 2021, for a duration of two hours. Candidates who have appeared for the IIFT 2021 examinations can check here the detailed exam analysis of the various sections. Students can check here the detailed analysis of the exams given by experts at IMs.

The National Testing Agency conducted the IIFT 2021 Examinations on December 5, 2021. The examinations were conducted in a single shift from 10 AM to 12 Noon for a duration of two hours. Students who have appeared for the examinations have given an initial response of how they thought the exams were and what type of questions were expected in the exams.

Students who have appeared for the examinations can check here the IIFT Examination Analysis from top coaching institutions to get an idea of what to expect in the results and how the experts think the exam questions were.

IIFT MBA 2021 Exam Analysis

The entrance test for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) for the batch 2022-2024 was held on December 05, 2021. The test was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

There were no changes in the pattern from last year. The paper had 4 sections and a total of 110 questions. The number of questions in each section and the marking scheme also remained the same as IIFT-January-2021

The structure of the test and IMS suggestion of time allocation along with the expected cut-off are given below:

Section No. of Questions Marks per question** Total marks Expected Cut-off (General Category- Male) Suggested Time Allocation* (minutes) Quantitative Ability 25 3 75 10-12 30-35 Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension 35 3 105 32-35 30-35 Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 30 3 90 20-22 35-40 General Awareness 20 1.5 30 6-7 5-10 Total 110 300 123-127

IIFT MBA 2021 Section Wise Expected Cutoff

Section General Category (Male) Expected Cut-off Quantitative Ability 10 – 12 Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension 32 – 35 Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 20 – 22 General Awareness 6 – 7 Overall 123 – 127

In the IIFT exam, the overall cut-off is significantly more than the sum of the sectional cut-offs. Therefore, since there is no sectional timing, a student should attempt a few questions in each section and devote more time and maximize the score in the sections of his/her strength.

IIFT MBA 2021 Sectional Analysis

Quantitative Ability

This was the toughest section in this question paper. Several questions were lengthy and time-consuming in general. This section was dominated by questions on Modern Math and Arithmetic. Out of 25 questions in the section, 8 were on Arithmetic, followed by 7 on Arithmetic, 6 on Geometry, and 3 on Algebra.

Sr. No Topic No. of Questions LOD 1 Modern Maths 8 1 Easy, 2 Medium, 5 Difficult 2 Arithmetic 7 2 Easy, 3 Medium, 2 Difficult 3 Geometry 6 2 Easy, 2 Medium, 2 Difficult 4 Algebra 3 2 Easy, 1 Difficult 5 Numbers 1 Easy

A total attempt of about 9-10 questions with 80-85% accuracy in about 30-35 minutes would be considered a good attempt in this section.

Reading Comprehension and Verbal Ability

Though the Section was overall of Medium difficulty level, the Reading Comprehension part was difficult. However, since the majority of the questions in VA (Vocabulary and Grammar) were Easy the section as a whole became easy to deal with. There were 16 Reading Comprehension questions based on 4 passages and 19 Verbal Ability questions. The passages were of varying lengths from 600 to 1000 words. The two longer passages had 5 questions each, and the two shorter passages had 3 questions each. Both the five-question passages were difficult and the shorter passages were easy.

The Verbal Ability part was dominated by Vocabulary-related questions with 12 questions on 19. And, there were 7 questions based on grammar.

Overall, the VARC section was slightly easier than last year. It is wiser to attempt the VA questions first. One could spend 15 to 20 minutes and attempt about 12 or 13 questions in VA; then turn to RC and attempt 8 or 9 questions in the remaining time of about 15 minutes. Overall one could attempt 20 to 22 questions in the Section.

Passage Topic No. of Questions Level of Difficulty On Theory, Conceptual framework, and Dustbowl Empiricism,(Approx. 1000 words) 5 Difficult Low-context and high-context communication, (Approx. 750 words) 3 Easy Religion, Morality and Social Order (Approx. 600 words) 3 Easy Behavioral Science and Overexploitation of Natural Resources, (Approx. 1000 words) 5 Difficult

Verbal Ability

Verbal Ability No. of Questions Level of Difficulty Identify the words with correct spellings 01 Easy Identify Sentences with correct word usage 03 Easy Identify the Language of the – Root Word 02 Easy One word substitution – Meaning 02 Easy Foreign phrases – Identify the language 02 Easy Antonyms 01 Easy Idioms 01 Medium Identify the correct Sentences 03 Easy Identify sentences with the appropriate usage of underlined words 02 Medium Spot the error 02 Medium

An attempt of about 20 to 22 questions including RC with 80-85% accuracy in about 35 minutes would be considered a good attempt.

Data Interpretation-Logical Reasoning

Out of the 30 questions in the section, 16 questions were on Data Interpretation (Four sets with four questions each) and 14 questions were on Logical Reasoning. Overall, this section was medium to difficult.

The Data Interpretation sets appeared more difficult than they actually were. All the DI sets had multiple graphs. The questions were based on observation as well as calculations. One set was fairly calculation intensive. However, the other sets involved relatively simple calculations.

Out of the 14 questions on Logical Reasoning, 12 were spread across four sets (two sets having three questions each, one set having four questions and one set having two questions). There were four standalone questions. The standalone LR questions were relatively straightforward and should not have been missed. The three LR sets involved one set on tournaments and two sets on matrix arrangement. There was one set with two questions on the family tree. There was no set on Sequential Output. Out of the two standalone questions, one question was on Verbal Reasoning. That was the only question on Verbal Reasoning in the section.

Overall, the questions on DI were easier than those on LR. Moreover, because DI and LR were combined in the same section, ideally students should have aimed at solving the majority of DI questions before attempting LR questions.

IIFT MBA 2021 Sectional Breakup

Set Type of set Number of questions Difficulty Level Data Interpretation 1 Two pie charts 4 Easy-Medium 2 Four line graphs 4 Easy-Medium 3 Bar + Table 4 Difficult 4 Two bar graphs 4 Medium Logical Reasoning- Set based 1 Tournaments 3 Medium-Difficult 2 Matrix Arrangement 4 Difficult 3 Matrix Arrangement 3 Medium-Difficult 4 Family Tree 2 Easy Logical Reasoning- Standalone 1 Coding-Decoding 1 Easy 2 Verbal Reasoning 1 Easy

An attempt of about 12-14 questions with 80-85% accuracy in 35-40 minutes would be considered a good attempt in this section.

General Awareness

The General Awareness section had 20 questions. The section consisted of normal MCQs and match the column questions (2 column questions) typical of IIFT.

There were 5 static GK questions and 15 Current Affairs questions. Questions covered a wide range of areas including sports, geography, awards, brands & logos, government schemes, international organizations, national affairs, etc, and gave no special advantage to people who may be experts in a particular area.

The GA section this year was Easy and less difficult than last year. Several questions were from IMS GK material

An attempt of about 11 to 12 questions with about 60-70% accuracy in about 8 to 9 minutes would be considered a good attempt.