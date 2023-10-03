Explainer

IIM Full Form: What IIM Stands For? Know Criteria, Courses Offered And More Here

IIM Full Form: The full form of IIM is Indian Institutes of Management. It is a group of institutes that offer several business courses across the country. To be eligible for an IIM, one must qualify the CAT examination and have a Bachelors’ degree from a recognized university. The IIMs of India is known for its high quality education and has offered 100% placement over the years.

IIM Full Form: The full name of IIM is Indian Institutes of Management. After Independence, when Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru became India’s first Prime Minister, the Planning Commission recommended the idea of building an institution that focused on business studies. Hence, the first IIM was built in Calcutta in 1961.

IIMs are business schools that offer undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD, and executive education. Other courses in the field of business administration are also available to students. It is a central government-owned public institution that operates on the Planning Commission of India's recommendations.

IIMs are extremely selective, and acceptance rate is quite low. Applicants must have an excellent academic record and take the Common Admission Test (CAT). The CAT is a standardized test designed to evaluate applicants' aptitude for management studies.

IIM Full Form:

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are a group of autonomous institutions in India that provide management education. IIMs are among the world's most prestigious business schools, and their graduates are in high demand by companies. Given below is an overview of the IIM:

IIM

Indian Institutes of Management 

Date of establishment

13 November 1961

No. of IIMs

20

Entrance exam

CAT

Application Fee

2200

How and When was IIM established?

Following independence in 1947, the Planning Commission was tasked with overseeing the nation's growth. The Planning Commission first noticed a lack of managers in the late 1950s. In 1959, the Planning Commission appointed UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) Professor George Robbins to lead the organisation. He proposed the establishment of two high-level management institutes known as Indian Institutes of Management. Hence, the first two IIMs were founded in Calcutta and Ahmedabad. Following this, other IIMs were constructed gradually and steadily, thanks to a review by the committee and numerous recommendations.

How many IIMs are there in India?

There are a total of 20 IIMs in India. Given below are the list of IIMs in India along with their website:

Name of the Institute

Location

Official Website

IIM Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Gujarat

iima.ac.in

IIM Calcutta

Kolkata, West Bengal

iimcal.ac.in

IIM Bangalore

Bangalore, Karnataka

iimb.ac.in

IIM Lucknow

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

iiml.ac.in

IIM Kozhikode

Kozhikode, Kerala

iimk.ac.in

IIM Indore

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

iimidr.ac.in

IIM Shillong

Shillong, Meghalaya

iimshillong.in

IIM Rohtak

Rohtak, Haryana

iimrohtak.ac.in

IIM Ranchi

Ranchi, Jharkhand

iimranchi.ac.in

IIM Raipur

Raipur, Chhattisgarh

iimraipur.ac.in

IIM Trichy

Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

iimtrichy.ac.in

IIM Kashipur

Kashipur, Uttarakhand

iimkashipur.ac.in

IIM Udaipur

Udaipur, Rajasthan

iimu.ac.in

IIM Nagpur

Nagpur, Maharashtra

iimnagpur.ac.in

IIM Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

iimv.ac.in

IIM Bodh Gaya

Bodh Gaya, Bihar

iimbg.ac.in

IIM Amritsar

Amritsar, Punjab

iimamritsar.ac.in

IIM Sambalpur

Sambalpur, Odisha

iimsambalpur.ac.in

IIM Sirmaur

Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh

iimsirmaur.ac.in

IIM Jammu

Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir

iimj.ac.in

What are the courses offered by IIM?

IIM is known to offer MBA courses but other than that, there are several other courses students can enroll in. Given below is the list of courses IIM offers at different institutions:

Institute
Course

IIM Ahmedabad
  • Post Graduate Program (PGP)
  • Executive MBA (PGPX)
  • Fellow Program in Management (FPM)

IIM Bangalore
  • Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP)
  • Executive Post Graduate Program in Management (EPGP)
  • Fellow Program in Management (FPM)

IIM Calcutta
  • Fellow Program in Management (FPM)
  • Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP)
  • Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA)

IIM Lucknow
  • Executive Program in Leadership and Management (EPLM)
  • Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP)
  • International Program in Management for Executives (IPMX)

IIM Kozhikode
  • Fellow Program in Management (FPM)
  • Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP)
  • Executive Post Graduate Program (EPGP)

IIM Indore
  • Fellow Program in Management (FPM)
  • Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP)
  • Executive Post Graduate Program in Management (EPGP)

IIM Udaipur
  • Fellow Program in Management (FPM)
  • Post Graduate Program (PGP)

IIM Shillong
  • Executive Program in Management (EPGP)
  • Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP)
  • Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)

IIM Trichy
  • Fellow Program in Management (FPM)
  • Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP)
  • Executive Fellow Program in Management (EFPM)

Placement at IIM

More than 5000 students have finished their MBA/PGDM programmes at  20 IIMs present all over the country. According to official data from IIM 2023, the average pay offered was Rs 12 lakh, with the maximum salary offered being Rs 58 lakh. There are few B-schools that can compete with the placement drives like the IIMs across the country. Needless to say, this is one of the most reasonable hopes an IIM student may have for their IIM placements 2023 in various companies with high end packages.

 

