IIM Trichy Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Manager, Estate Manager & Other Posts

IIM Trichy Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute Of Management (IIM), Tiruchirappalli invited online applications for the recruitment of Senior Finance and Accounts Officer, Senior Estate Manager, Manager (EEC), Manager (Chennai Campus) and Library & Information Assistant . Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website on or before 30 April 2020.
Important Date
Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 30 April 2020
IIM Trichy Vacancy Details
- Senior Finance and Accounts Officer - 1 Post
- Senior Estate Manager - 1 Post
- Manager (EEC) - 1 Post
- Manager (Chennai Campus) - 1 Post
- Library & Information Assistant - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Manager, Estate Manager & Other Posts
- Senior Finance and Accounts Officer - Graduate degree in commerce with at least second class (50% marks) from a reputed University / Institution. At least 5 years’ post-qualification experience in Government Organizations/PSUs/Centrally Funded Educational Institutions at pay level 11 or above in Finance & Accounts Department/Section
- Senior Etate Manager - Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with at least second class (50%) from recognized universities/institutions.At least 5 years post-qualification experience in State or Central Government Organizations/PSUs/Centrally Funded Educational Institutions at pay level 11 or above in the construction/estate maintenance Department/Section.
- Manager (EEC) - Master degree in Management/Commerce with at least second class (50% marks) from a reputed University / Institution. At least 5 years of post-qualification experience in administrating and marketing Executive Education Programmes and Consulting Activities in any business school of repute/ Government Organizations/PSUs/Centrally Funded Educational Institutions.
- Manager (Chennai Campus) - Master degree in Management with at least second class (50% marks) from a reputed University / Institution. At least 5 years of post-qualification experience of independently managing administrative, financial and support systems in any business school of repute/ Government Organizations/PSUs/Centrally Funded Educational Institutions
- Library & Information Assistant - Graduate in any discipline (10+2+3) with at least second class (50% marks). Post-graduate degree in Library and Information Science with at least second class (50% marks) from a reputed University / Institute. At least three years post-qualification working experience in handling of library work in a reputed research/educational institute and proficiency in computer application in the management of RFID based modern library on automated, integrated and networked environment
Age Limit:
- Senior Finance & Accounts Officer - 63 years
- Estate Manager - 63 years
- Manager – EEC - 63 years
- Manager – Chennai Campus - 63 years
- Library & Information Assistant - 35 years
How to Apply for IIM Trichy Non-Teaching Jobs 2020
Eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official website http://www.iimtrichy.ac.in on or before 30 April 2020.