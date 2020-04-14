IIM Trichy Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Manager, Estate Manager & Other Posts

IIM Trichy Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute Of Management (IIM), Tiruchirappalli invited online applications for the recruitment of Senior Finance and Accounts Officer, Senior Estate Manager, Manager (EEC), Manager (Chennai Campus) and Library & Information Assistant . Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website on or before 30 April 2020.

Important Date

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 30 April 2020

IIM Trichy Vacancy Details

Senior Finance and Accounts Officer - 1 Post

Senior Estate Manager - 1 Post

Manager (EEC) - 1 Post

Manager (Chennai Campus) - 1 Post

Library & Information Assistant - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Manager, Estate Manager & Other Posts

Senior Finance and Accounts Officer - Graduate degree in commerce with at least second class (50% marks) from a reputed University / Institution. At least 5 years’ post-qualification experience in Government Organizations/PSUs/Centrally Funded Educational Institutions at pay level 11 or above in Finance & Accounts Department/Section

Senior Etate Manager - Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with at least second class (50%) from recognized universities/institutions.At least 5 years post-qualification experience in State or Central Government Organizations/PSUs/Centrally Funded Educational Institutions at pay level 11 or above in the construction/estate maintenance Department/Section.

Manager (EEC) - Master degree in Management/Commerce with at least second class (50% marks) from a reputed University / Institution. At least 5 years of post-qualification experience in administrating and marketing Executive Education Programmes and Consulting Activities in any business school of repute/ Government Organizations/PSUs/Centrally Funded Educational Institutions.

Manager (Chennai Campus) - Master degree in Management with at least second class (50% marks) from a reputed University / Institution. At least 5 years of post-qualification experience of independently managing administrative, financial and support systems in any business school of repute/ Government Organizations/PSUs/Centrally Funded Educational Institutions

Library & Information Assistant - Graduate in any discipline (10+2+3) with at least second class (50% marks). Post-graduate degree in Library and Information Science with at least second class (50% marks) from a reputed University / Institute. At least three years post-qualification working experience in handling of library work in a reputed research/educational institute and proficiency in computer application in the management of RFID based modern library on automated, integrated and networked environment

Age Limit:

Senior Finance & Accounts Officer - 63 years

Estate Manager - 63 years

Manager – EEC - 63 years

Manager – Chennai Campus - 63 years

Library & Information Assistant - 35 years

How to Apply for IIM Trichy Non-Teaching Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official website http://www.iimtrichy.ac.in on or before 30 April 2020.

Detailed Notification:

Online Application Link