IISER Mohali Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 27 Non Faculty Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

IISER Mohali Recruitment 2023

IISER Mohali Recruitment 2023: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali has released a notification for recruitment of Non Faculty posts in the institute. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released on 15 March 2023 and can be viewed from the Official website of the institute at - https://www.iisermohali.ac.in/ Forms for recruitment will be submitted online only. The dates to fill and submit complete forms is 4 April 2023. This year there are a total of 27 vacancies to be filled.

IISER Mohali Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of Event Date Notification Out 15 March 2023 Registration Start 15 March 2023 Last Date to Apply 4 April 2023 Interview Date 28 April 2023

IISER Mohali Recruitment: Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Notification from direct link given below

IISER Mohali Recruitment 2023 Direct Link

IISER Mohali Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Name of Post Educational Qualification Junior Technical Assistant Bachelor’s Degree in Science / Technology / Engineering in relevant field with at least 55% marks. Senior Technical Assistant B. Tech / B.E. or M.C.A. / M. Tech. / M.Sc. (CS or IT) with first class or equivalent grade OR Master’s Degree in Science with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade, in relevant discipline. Office Assistant Bachelor’s Degree with at least 55% marks in any discipline with excellent computer proficiency in Office Applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint etc.

For details of other posts and detailed educational qualification and work experience check official notification.

Age Limit

Age limit for different posts is different. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines. For Details Check Notification.

IISER Mohali Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 27 vacancies for various posts. For Details check table below. For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification.

Name of Post No. of vacancy Junior Technical Assistant 12 Senior Technical Assistant 5 Office Assistant 3 Others 7 Total 27

How to fill IISER Mohali Application Form?

Step1 : Visit the official website of IISER Mohali at- https://www.iisermohali.ac.in/

Step 2 : On the home page go to news and announcements section.

Step 3: Click on Link Titled- Recruitment for Non Faculty Positions.

Step 4: On the page opened click on new user registration, after that fill the application form and upload supporting documents.

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

IISER Mohali Recruitment 2023 : Application Fees

The application fees is Rupees 500/- for GEN/OBC/EWS/ESM. Fee is exempted for SC/ST and other categories.

IISER Mohali Recruitment 2023: Salary

The details of salary is given in the table below. For other posts check official notification.

Name of Post Payscale Junior Technical Assistant Pay Level-05 Senior Technical Assistant Pay Level-07 Office Assistant Pay Level-05

The candidates are advised to go through the official notification and also check all the requirements for applying carefully before applying for any post.

IISER Mohali Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an interview or skill test dates of which will be notified later to the candidates.