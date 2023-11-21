JEE Advanced Topper Success Stories: Inspiring Stories of IIT JEE Toppers

iittJEE Advanced Toppers 2023: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy of IIT Hyderabad zone bagged AIR rank 1 in JEE Advanced 2023 by scoring 341 out of 360 marks. He has opted for Computer Science Engineering from IIT Mumbai, one of the most favoured engineering colleges for IIT aspirants. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree is the top-performing female candidate, achieving an impressive score of 298 marks and securing AIR 56.

A total of 11,13,325 candidates appeared for JEE Mains. Out of the total number of aspirants, 180372 students cleared the JEE Mains and 43773 candidates qualified for JEE Advanced 2023. In this article, we have mentioned everything about JEE Advanced Toppers 2023, including their marks, family background, dreams, and success mantra that have earned them a coveted position in IIT JEE Toppers List.

JEE Advanced Toppers 2023

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati releases the IIT JEE Topper List along with the declaration of final result. This year, a total of 43773 candidates qualified the JEE Advanced exam, of which the maximum number of candidates are from the IIT Hyderabad zone.

IIT is the toughest examination that serves as the gateway to premier Indian Engineering institutes. It is divided into two parts JEE Mains and JEE Advanced which are further categorized into different stages. Candidates who qualify JEE Mains but fail to sail through the JEE Advanced can join the National Institute of Technology and Central Funded Technical Institutes. However, those who clear JEE Advanced are eligible to apply for the Indian Institute of Technology.

CRL IIT JEE Toppers Zone 1 Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy IIT Hyderabad 2 Ramesh Surya Theja IIT Hyderabad 3 Rishi Kalra IIT Roorkee 4 Raghav Goyal IIT Roorkee 5 Addagada Venkata Sivaram IIT Hyderabad 6 Prabhav Khandelwal IIT Delhi 7 Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary IIT Hyderabad 8 Malay Kedia IIT Delhi 9 Nagireddy Balaaji Reddy IIT Hyderabad 10 Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy IIT Hyderabad

JEE Advanced Toppers 2023 Success Stories

Cracking IIT JEE is no cakewalk. It requires relentless dedication, rigorous preparation and a can-do attitude. As one of the most competitive exams in India, IIT JEE requires an in-depth understanding of complex topics, systematic preparation strategy and an unwavering focus on academic excellence. Having all these qualities will only be able to help you crack the exam and listed below JEE Advanced toppers have proved it.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, AIR 1

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy has become an inspiring figure by topping the IIT JEE Exam 2023. He scored 341 marks out of 360. Hailing from the Nagarkurnool district of Telangana, Reddy has been a student at Sri Chaitanya School and Junior College in Hyderabad. He bagged the All India Rank 1 in his first attempt. Though he was confident about his preparation, he was not expecting the first rank. VC Reddy began preparing for IIT JEE from class 9th and studied every day from 6 am to 11 pm.

Age: 17 years

Both his parents — Rajeshwar Reddy and his mother Nagalaxmi Reddy are mathematics teachers at the government school in Madgul. VC Reddy's brother is pursuing a B.Tech from BITS Pilani.

LinkedIn Profile: https://in.linkedin.com/in/vavilala-chidvilas-reddy-5b452327b

Ramesh Surya Theja, AIR 2

Ramesh Surya Theja, a 17-year-old boy from Chittoor, secured AIR 2 in the Joint Entrance Exam. He scored 336 marks out of 360 to secure AIR 2 in the JEE Advanced and scored 290 out of 300 marks in JEE Main. Although he secured 28th position in JEE Mains exam, he didn’t give up and continued studying hard.

Age: 17 years

Ramesh Surya Theja aspires to become CEO in a multinational company. Family Background: His father, R Ranesh works as headmaster of a government high school in Chittoor district and his mother A Krishnaveni is a physical science teacher.

Rishi Kalra, AIR 3

Hailing from Ghaziabad, Rishi Kalra bagged the All India Rank 3. Currently studying Computer Science at IIT Bombay, the Ghaziabad boy is set to follow his passion and become his family’s second engineer. Both his parents are from medical background. Rishi completed his schooling from Delhi Public School, Ghaziabad and started preparing for the IIT JEE exam in class 9th.

Age: 17 years

Rishi belongs to a family with a medical profession. His father, Rajesh Kalra, works as an anaesthetist, while his mother, Deepa Kalra, works as a paediatrician. His brother is pursuing his studies at IIT Roorkee.

LinkedIn Profile:https://in.linkedin.com/in/rishi-kalra-817778280

Raghav Goyal, AIR 4

Raghav Goyal, a native of Panchkula, secured the AIR 4 rank from IIT Roorkee zone. He completed his schooling at Bhavan Vidyalaya Sector 15 Panchkula and also excelled in various other national and international examinations, including the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) and Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY). Raghav got the inspiration of becoming an IITian from his brother who secured AIR 1 in JEE Exams 2019. His dream is to follow in his father’s footsteps and start his own company.

Age: 17 years

Entrepreneur Family Background: Raghav’s father Pankaj Goyal and mother Mamta Goyal run a pharma company. His brother Pranav Goyal was the topper of JEE Advanced 2019.

Addagada Venkata Sivaram, AIR 5

Addagada Venkata Sivaram resides in Andhra Pradesh. He did his schooling from Bhashyam Educational Institution, Guntur. He achieved his dream of becoming an IITian by securing an All India Rank of 5. Sivaram scored 327 marks out of 360, 117 from Physics, 108 from Chemistry, and 102 from Math section.

Age: 17 years

327/360 Family Background: His father Hanumantha Rao is a farmer and mother Kalavathi is a supervisor at Narasaraopet market yard.

Prabhav Khandelwal, AIR 6

Prabhav’s story is truly inspirational. Hailing from a middle-class Rajasthani family, Prabhav Khandelwal bagged the All India Rank of 6 with sheer dedication and hard work. In JEE Mains 2023, he secured AIR 61, but instead of getting disheartened, he revised his preparation strategy and started preparing for JEE Advanced.

Age: 17 years

Family Background: His father is the Chief Manager in SBI while his mother is a housewife.

LinkedIn Profile:https://in.linkedin.com/in/prabhav-khandelwal-237b1b281

Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary, AIR 7

Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary is a resident of Gopalapuram Village, Unguturu mandal, Eluru district. He cleared the JEE Advanced 2023 exam by obtaining an All India Rank of 7. He secured 325 marks, of which, 115 from Physics, 111 from Chemistry and 99 from Math section.

Age: 17 years

100 JEE Advanced Marks: 325/360

Malay Kedia, AIR 8

Malay Kedia, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, topped the IIT JEE exam by obtaining an all-India rank of 8. With 99.99 percentile, he bagged the AIR 4 by securing a perfect 300 marks out of 300 in JEE Main exam. His success mantra is to attempt as many weekly tests as you can and clear your concepts to have a better grasp of the topic. Currently, Malay is pursuing a B.Tech from the CS branch of IIT Mumbai.

Age: 17 years

324/360 Family Background: Malay’s father is a Saleshead in a private company and his mother is a home tutor.

Nagireddy Balaaji Reddy, AIR 9

Nagireddy Balaaji Reddy is yet another shining example of academic excellence and determination. He scored 324 marks in JEE advanced exam, grabbing the All India Rank of 9. Out of 324, he got 115 in Physics, 104 in Chemistry and 105 in Math.

Age: 17 years

Yakkanti Pani Venkata Manendhar Reddy, AIR 10

Son of a farmer, Markapur-native Yakkanti Pani Venkata Manendhar Reddy left no stone unturned to crack the IIT JEE Advanced exam. Reddy not only bagged AIR 10 in JEE Advanced but also secured 2nd rank in EAMCET and 7th rank in the Andhra Pradesh engineering entrance. He cleared the exam in his very first attempt.

323/360 Family Background: Reddy’s father Srinivasa Reddy is a farmer.

Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree, AIR 56

Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree has become an inspiring figure after grabbing the top-performer title in JEE Advanced 2023 exam. Hailing from Proddatur in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, Bhavya Sree's exceptional dedication, intellect and determination have paved the path to success. She is the female topper with an All India Rank of 56 and her score is 298. She envisions herself as a mathematician researcher or entrepreneur after 10 years.

Age: 17 years

After 10 years, she sees herself as a Mathematician Researcher or Entrepreneur. Family Background: Both her parents — Nagendra Kumar and her mother Indralatha are teachers at the government school. While her father is a Math teacher, her mother teaches Physics.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, releases the IIT JEE result on its official website. It is released in PDF format, mentioning the names and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. In JEE Advanced 2023, a total of 180372 candidates appeared, of which only 43773 qualified. The maximum number of candidates who cleared the IIT JEE was from the Hyderabad zone, filled by 9290 candidates from the IIT Delhi zone and 7957 candidates from the IIT Bombay zone. The least number of qualifying candidates were from IIT Guwahati zone.