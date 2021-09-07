IIT Ropar Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Various Faculty Posts @iitrpr.ac.in, Download PDF

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) has released short notification in Employment News (04-10 September 2021) for the various Faculty positions. Check details here.

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) Job 2021 Notification: Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) has released short notification in Employment News (04-10 September 2021) for the various Faculty positions in different Departments. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) Recruitment 2020 on or before 15 September 2021.



Notification Details for IIT Ropar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement No- IITRPR/FACRECT/02/2021

Important Date for IIT Ropar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 September 2021

Vacancy Details for IIT Ropar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Professor

Associate Professor

Department wise posts

Chemistry-Professor

Civil Engineering-Associate Professor

Chemical Engineering-Associate Professor

Computer Science & Engg.-Professor/Associate Professor

Electrical Engineering-Professor/Associate Professor

Humanities & Social Sciences-Associate Professor

Mathematics-Professor/Associate Professor

Mechanical Engineering-Professor /Associate Professor

Physics-Professor /Associate Professor

Please check the notification link for details of the Posts and Departments.



Eligibility Criteria for IIT Ropar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Ph.D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout.

Experience Requirements:

Professor: A minimum of 10 years Teaching / Research / Industrial experience of which at least 4 years should be at the level of Associate Professor in IITs, IISc Bangalore, IIMs,NITIE Mumbai and IISERs or at an equivalent level in any such other Indian or foreign institution(s) of comparable standards as may be decided by the Institute. The candidate should have demonstrated leadership in research in a specific area of specialisation in terms of guidance of Ph.D. students, strong record of publications in reputed journals and conferences, patents, laboratory / course development and / or other recognized relevant professional activities.

Associate Professor: A minimum of 6 years of Teaching / Research / Industrial experience, of which at least 3 years should be at the level of Assistant Professor / Senior Scientific Officer / Senior Design Engineer or equivalent on the date of application. The candidate should have demonstrated leadership in research in a specific area of specialization in terms of guidance of Ph.D. students, strong record of publications in reputed journals and conferences, patents, technology transfer, laboratory / course development, and / or other recognized relevant professional activities.

