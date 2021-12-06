Check important questions & answers (or MCQs) for CBSE 12th Physical Education board exam 2021-22 (Term 1), these questions are based on the latest CBSE Syllabus & CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22

Important Questions & Answers (MCQs) for Term 1 CBSE 12th Physical Education Board Exam 2021-22: Based On CBSE Sample Paper & Syllabus

these questions are based on the latest CBSE Syllabus & CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22.

CBSE 12th Physical Education (Term 1) Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

Important Questions & Answers (MCQs) for Term 1 CBSE 12th Physical Education Board Exam 2021-22:

Question. What is the other name for Vitamin B2?

a) Niacin

b) Thiamin

c) Folic Acid

d) Riboflavin

Question. What is the formula to divide an odd number of teams in the upper half for a knockout fixture?

a) N+1/2

b) N-1/2

c) N(N-1)/2

d) N(N+1)/2

Question. Which test is developed to test fitness in senior citizens?

a) Harvard step

b) Rikli and Jones

c) AAHPER

d) Rockport

Question.

https://img.jagranjosh.com/images/2021/December/6122021/12th-physical-education-sample-paper-2021-22-term-1-q-1.jpg

Which action is shown in the illustration?

a) Flexion

b) Extension

c) Adduction

d) Abduction

Question.Gliding movement occurs at which joint?

a) Knee

b) Hip

c) Wrist

d) Elbow

Question. Consolation tournaments are a part of which type of fixture?

a) Knockout

b) league

c) combination

d) none of these

Question. Which amongst these is not a macro mineral?

a) Calcium

b) Potassium

c) Phosphorus

d) Iodine

Question. Who discovered Vitamin A?

a) Dr. Mc Collum

b) Dr. Coubertin

c) Dr. J.B.Nash

d) Dr. Harvard

Question. Formula for determining the number of bye in the lower half of a knockout fixture when number of

byes are odd?

a) nb+1/2

b) nb-1/2

c) nb /2

d) nb+1

Question. What is the name of the postural deformity caused due to increase in the curve at the lumbar

region?

a) Knock knees

b) Bow legs

c) Kyphosis

d) Lordosis

Question. Which test is used to test the functional ability amongst senior citizens?

a) Rockport one mile test

b) Harvard step test

c) Rikli and Jones test

d) Fitness Index score

Question. What is the test duration for the Arm curl test?

a) 1min

b) 2 min

c) 30sec

d) Number of repetitions

Question. Which postural deformity has Convexities right or left?

a) Flat foot

b) Knock knees

c) Kyphosis

d) Scoliosis

Question. Which motor skill is involved in Smashing volleyball?

a) Gross motor skills

b) Fine motor skills

c) Cross motor skills

d) Open skills

Question. Who gave Laws of motion?

a) Galileo

b) Pascal

c) Newton

d) Darwin

Question. Harvard step is performed to check which kind of fitness?

a) Cardiovascular

b) Explosive strength

c) Muscular strength

d) Reaction ability

Question. Which fixture is also known as ‘Berger system ‘?

a) Knockout fixture

b) Round robin fixture

c) Combination fixture

d) Challenge tournament

Question. Which of the following is not a spinal curvature deformity?

a) Kyphosis

b) Scoliosis

c) Lordosis

d) Flatfoot

Question. What according to you is the main cause for night blindness?

a) Deficiency of Vit. E

b) Deficiency of Vit. C

c) Deficiency of Vit. A

d) Deficiency of Vit. D

Question. Which law amongst the given ones is known as the First law of motion?

a) Law of inertia

b) Law of reaction

c) Law of momentum

d) Law of acceleration

Question. What is the Ratio of carbon,hydrogen and oxygen in carbohydrates?

a) 1:2:1

b) 2:2:1

c) 2:1:1

d) 1:2:2

Question. The formula for determining the number of rounds in a single league fixture when the number of teams is even?

a) N

b) N-1/2

c) N-1

d) N(N-1)/2

Question. Which postural deformity is related to Posterior curve of the spine?

a) Scoliosis

b) Kyphosis

c) Lordosis

d) Knock knees

Question. Which movement is caused by Moving a body part away from the medial line of the body?

a) Flexion

b) Extension

c) Adduction

d) Abduction

For answers and other important questions, download the PDFs from the links given below.

Download CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Marking Scheme or Answers - 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF