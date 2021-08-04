Incredible, but true! 700+ UPES students receive more than one job offer despite economic gloom

As the pandemic continues to disrupt the world, several sectors, especially education, have been severely affected. In their quest to provide uninterrupted learning, higher educational institutions have been facing two of the biggest challenges – online classes and placement drives on campus. Despite many hurdles, however, UPES witnessed a strong placement season by giving much-needed support to its students. As a result, UPES students received multiple offers from reputed companies through the campus placement drive.

A premier institution of learning, UPES always equips its students with the ability to address real-world problems and social challenges through immersive industry engagement and participation. The university is determined to enhance employability skills by providing graduates with industry exposure, a practical hands-on approach, and relevant knowledge which enhances their overall employability. From holding masterclasses to conducting online tests and interviews, UPES did not leave any stone unturned to ensure that their students have a job.

Constant and regular intervention in terms of training is crucial for an enhanced learning experience leading to better career opportunities. Therefore, UPES’ Career Services Department focuses on creating well-rounded graduates who are prepared for the globalized world.

According to Manish Madan, Director, Career Services and Corporate Relations, UPES, “700+ students received more than one offer. In the current scenario, it is important to inculcate the right skills in students. Upskilling is crucial in the industry. At UPES, we impart skills that are high in demand and are fundamental for a career in the corporate world. This has also helped them to shine bright and grab multiple offers during the placement season.”

Noormansha Narula from UPES School of Design says, “Placement season at UPES started in September. I was the first one from my batch to get placed in Dell Technologies. I also got an offer from Accenture. It was difficult for me to choose, but I decided to join Dell Technologies as an Analyst, Product Design. The faculty at UPES are subject matter experts and are friendly and helpful. The placement cell conducts training programs and mock interviews and brings the best companies on campus so that we can land our dream jobs. We were given practical knowledge about the present-day job market, and how to face different scenarios in the interview process. The placement team always supported us and encouraged us even when we failed.”

A student of UPES School of Law, Manyata Singhal recalls that the placement training sessions involved resume writing, group discussions, and mock interviews. “The placement cell helped me to lift myself to new heights I never thought I would achieve. I want to express my gratitude to the Career Services Department for helping me improve at every step. Joining UPES was one of the first independent decisions of my life, and I am proud to say that it was also one of the best. I got successfully placed in not just one but two reputed organisations – Legasis Services Private Limited and Effectual Services. Management skills, working under pressure, confidence to face challenges, sincerity, and hard work helped me achieve multiple offers.”

Shobhit Kumar from UPES School of Engineering and the Lead Student Placement Representative says, “With the support from my teachers, parents, and the Career Services Team, I was able to secure four offers from top-notch companies such as Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant Technology Solutions, and Indian Oil. The placement team had prepared us well for aptitude sessions, group discussions, and interviews. The pre-placement talk, seminars, and workshops helped me achieve my aim, which was to start my career with an MNC. The message I want to convey to my juniors is that there will be times when you will feel demotivated but believe in yourself and be confident.”

A thrilled Daksh Bana from UPES School of Computer Science says, “I am thankful to UPES for providing me with a platform where I was able to hone my skills, develop my personality, and emerge out with flying colours. The university has been supportive throughout my journey. Ajay Rawat, Assistant Professor at UPES School of Computer Science, and Aditya Singh, Career Services Department always guided and motivated me. The placement department conducted aptitude tests, group discussions and mock personal interviews to prepare us for the final day. I thank the placement team and all my teachers who helped me get a job in four reputed companies: Cognizant Technology Solutions, TCS, Simplilearn, and Pegasystems.”

