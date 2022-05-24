India Post GDS 2022: Check Salary & Job Profile for 38926 Vacancies

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Salary: Applications are invited from eligible Indian candidates for engagement of 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the India Post GDS 2022 from 2nd May 2022 to 5th June 2022.

Candidates applying for the India Post GDS should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard (as compulsory or elective subjects). They should also possess knowledge of cycling as it is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts. In case a candidate has knowledge of riding a scooter or motorcycle, that may be considered knowledge of cycling.

The selection process for India Post GDS 2022 will be made as per the system-generated merit list based on the merit position of the candidate and the preference of posts submitted. The selection process for India Post GDS 2022 will be completed by 15th November 2022.

In this article, we have shared India Post GDS 2022 Salary, Allowances, Job Profile for 38926 Vacancies.

Also Read: India Post GDS 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age, Qualification, Selection, How to Apply

India Post GDS 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

Events Important Dates Application Start Date 2nd May 2022 Application End Date 5th June 2022

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

A total of 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and Dak Sevak vacancies have been announced for recruitment. Below, we have shared India Post GDS 2022 Vacancies State-wise break up for candidates.

Note: GDS are holder of a Civil posts but they are outside of regular Civil Services of Union of India.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Vacancies State-wise

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Job Profile

(i) BRANCH POSTMASTER (BPM)

The Job Profile of Branch Post Master will include:

a) Carrying out transactions (offline and online) of Branch Post Office and India Post Payments Bank(IPPB) using the handheld device/mobile device/smartphone.

b) Marketing of Postal products and services, India Post Payments Bank services, various services provided by Customer Services Centres (CSC), procurement of business in the villages or Gram Panchayats within the jurisdiction of the Branch Post Office. This would include organizing melas and door-to-door canvassing for business requirements and popularising schemes of government.

c) Maintenance of records, upkeep of handheld device/mobile device/smartphone.

d) Branch Postmaster has the overall responsibility of smooth and timely functioning of Post Office including mail conveyance and mail delivery. He/she might be assisted by Assistant Branch Post Master. BPM will be required to do combined duties of ABPMs as and when ordered. In some of the Branch Post Offices, there may not be ABPM post and the BPM has to do all the work of the BO.

e) Any other work assigned by superiors like IPO/ASPO/SPOs/SSPOs etc.

(ii) ASSISTANT BRANCH POSTMASTER (ABPM)

The Job Profile of Assistant Branch Post Master will include:

a) Sale of stamps/stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail at doorstep, deposits/payments/other transactions of IPPB.

b) Assisting Branch Postmaster in counter duties using handheld device/mobile device/smartphone.

c) Marketing of Postal products and services, India Post Payments Bank services, various services provided by Customer Services Centre’s (CSC), procurement of business in the villages or Gram Panchayats within the jurisdiction of the Branch Post Office. This would include organizing melas and door-to-door canvassing for business requirements and popularizing schemes of government.

d) ABPM will also be required to do Combined Duty of BPMs as and when ordered.

e) Any other work assigned by superiors like IPO/ASPO/SPOs/SSPOs etc.

(iii) DAK SEVAK

Dak Sevaks will be engaged in Departmental offices like Sub post offices, Head Post offices etc. The Job Profile of Dak Sevak will include:

a) Sale of stamps/stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail at doorstep, deposits/payments/other transactions of IPPB and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/Sub Postmaster.

b) Dak Sevaks may have to work in sorting offices of Railway Mail Service (RMS).

c) Dak Sevaks in mail offices and Business Offices will handle receiving and dispatching of mail bag, transhipment of bags.

d) Dak Sevaks also have to assist Post Masters/Sub Postmasters in managing the smooth functioning of Departmental Post Offices and do marketing, business procurement or any other work assigned by the Post Master or IPO/ASPO/SPOs/SSPOs/SRM/SSRM etc.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Salary

Emoluments in the form of Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) is paid to GDS. The following minimum TRCA shall be payable to different categories of GDS after engagement:

Category Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab BPM Rs 12,000/- ABPM/Dak Sevak Rs 10,000/-

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Application Form