India Post GDS 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age, Qualification, Selection, Salary, How to Apply for 38926 Vacancies

India Post GDS 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Applications are invited from eligible Indian candidates for engagement of 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the India Post GDS 2022 from 2nd May 2022 to 5th June 2022.

Candidates applying for the India Post GDS should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard (as compulsory or elective subjects). They should also possess knowledge of cycling as it is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts. In case a candidate has knowledge of riding a scooter or motorcycle, that may be considered knowledge of cycling.

The selection process for India Post GDS 2022 will be made as per the system-generated merit list based on the merit position of the candidate and the preference of posts submitted. The selection process for India Post GDS 2022 will be completed by 15th November 2022.

India Post GDS 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

Events Important Dates Application Start Date 2nd May 2022 Application End Date 5th June 2022

India Post GDS 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age, Qualification

Candidates applying for the India Post GDS should ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualifications, and other requirements.

Age Limit

Criteria Age Minimum 18 years Maximum 40 years

NOTE: Age will be determined as on the last date of submission of application as per notification.

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Category Age Relaxation Schedule Cast/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) 5 years Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) No relaxation Persons with Disabilities (PwD) 10 years Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + OBC 13 years Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + SC/ST 15 years

Educational Qualification

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

Compulsory knowledge of Local Language

The candidate should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language) at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

Knowledge of Cycling

Knowledge of Cycling is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts. In case a candidate has knowledge of riding a scooter or motorcycle, that may be considered knowledge of cycling. The candidate has to submit a declaration for the same.

Adequate alternate means of Livelihood

The candidate applying for the post shall note that he/she shall have adequate means of livelihood as stipulated in Rule 3-A (iii) of GDS (Conduct and Engagement) Rules, 2020to support himself/ herself and his/ her family from other sources so as to supplement his/her income. However, this shall not be a pre-requisite for candidates for the purpose of selection.

Selected candidate shall be required to comply with this condition within 30 days after selection but before engagement. The candidate shall furnish an undertaking in the application form itself in Annexure-IV that he/ she has other sources of income besides the allowances to be paid by the Government to support livelihood for himself/ herself and his/her family. The candidate after selection as GDS shall have to give the undertaking again before engagement.

IMPORTANT NOTES

(i) No person holding an elective office will be considered for engagement to the post.

(ii) Candidate selected as GDS shall not engage in any activity with any outside agency, which would be detrimental to the business or interest of the Post Office.

India Post GDS 2022 Selection Process

India Post GDS 2022 Salary

Emoluments in the form of Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) is paid to GDS. The following minimum TRCA shall be payable to different categories of GDS after engagement:

Category Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab BPM Rs 12,000/- ABPM/Dak Sevak Rs 10,000/-

India Post GDS 2022 How to Apply

(i) Applications for the India Post GDS 2022 can be submitted online only at the official website of the India Post. Applications received through any other mode will not be entertained.

(ii) Candidates are required to register themselves on the application portal at the official website of India Post. Only one Registration is allowed for one candidate for schedule 1 & 2 in a calendar Year.

(iii) Candidates must have own active email id and mobile number They will be required to fill the basic details as below to obtain the registration number:

Name (In capital letter as per X class certificate Marks Memo including spaces)

Father’s Name / Mother’s Name

Mobile Number

Email ID

Date of Birth

Gender

Community

PwD – Type of Disability – (HH/OH/VH)- Percentage of disability

State in which Xth class passed

Language studied in Xth class

Year of Passing Xth class

Scanned Passport Photograph

Scanned Signature

(iv) Selection of Division and exercising preferences: Candidate can select only one Division for submission of his/her candidature for all the eligible posts of the Selected Division. The candidate has to validate his/her details by giving Registration number and OTP sent to the registered mobile number. On selecting the Division, a list of all eligible posts (based on community and age) will be displayed against which candidate has to give his/her preference.

(v) Uploading of documents: Candidates must upload the following documents in the formats and sizes as prescribed. Hence, it is advised to keep the scanned documents ready in softcopy form before applying online.

Name of the Document Uploading file format Permitted file size Is the upload mandatory or not Recent Photograph .jpg/.jpeg Not exceeding 50kb Mandatory Signature .jpg/.jpeg Not exceeding 20kb Mandatory

(vi) Submission of 10thClassmarks details: Candidate has to submit the details of marks obtained in the 10thclass. In case the marksheet contains grades/points etc apart from marks, only marks need to be submitted. In cases where the board has awarded grades/points in place of marks, the same may be submitted in application.

(vii) An undertaking has to be submitted by the candidate in Annexure-II (refer notification) declaring that he/she has adequate knowledge to operate computer Desktop/laptop/POS/mobile etc. to work on the Departmental software.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs.100/- (Rupees one hundred only) is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in the chosen Division.

NOTE: Payment of fee is exempted for all female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PwD candidates and Transwomen candidates.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Application Form