India Post GDS 2022: Selection Process for 38926 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies

India Post GDS 2022 Selection Process: The Department of Posts is inviting applications from eligible Indian candidates for recruitment of 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. Interested candidates if they meet the eligibility criteria can apply online for India Post GDS 2022. The India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Online Application Form is open till 5th June.

In this article, we have shared India Post GDS 2022 Selection Process for 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies.

India Post GDS 2022 Calendar

Events Important Dates Application Start Date 2nd May 2022 Application End Date 5th June 2022

Who is eligible for India Post GDS 2022?

As we have shared in our previous article India Post GDS 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age, Qualification, candidates applying for Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies should be minimum 18 years old and maximum 40 years old.

Candidates should have passed class 10th and must have studied Mathematics and English as compulsory or elective subjects across any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/Union Territories in India.

Compulsory Knowledge of Local Language and Knowledge of Cycling are also MUST for all GDS posts.

India Post GDS Selection Process

Selection will be made as per the system-generated merit list based on the merit position of the candidate and the preference of posts submitted. This shall be subject to fulfilling of all eligibility criteria as per the rules.

No weightage will be given to higher educational qualifications. Only marks obtained in the 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection. Passing all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory. However, the merit calculation will be made on the score of the subjects for which merit is considered as per the Board.

For applicants with marks, their total marks will be worked out by taking into account the marks obtained in the compulsory and elective/optional subjects (other than extra subjects, if any).

For applicants having both Total Marks and Grading Point (i.e. mark list issued with total marks and grading point both), in such cases the candidate’s total marks will be worked out while ignoring the Grading Point; this methodology will ensure that candidate possessing higher marks will be selected.

For candidates having grades subject-wise, marks will be arrived at for each subject (compulsory and elective subjects but not extra subjects), by applying the multiplying factor of 9.5 in the following manner:

Grade Grade Point Multiplication factor A1 10 9.5 A2 9 9.5 B1 8 9.5 B2 7 9.5 C1 6 9.5 C2 5 9.5 D 4 9.5

NOTE: In the case of the marks lists containing the Grades/Points, marks will be reckoned by taking the conversion of Grades and points with the multiplication factor (9.5) against the maximum points or grade as 100.

Where Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) is also provided, the marks will be arrived at by multiplying the CGPA by 9.5. Where individual grades in each subject, as well as CGPA, is given, the higher of the two marks will be taken. Where two or more candidates have equal marks, the candidate having the higher age (older candidate) will be given preference.

Candidates having both marks and grades in the marks list have to apply with marks only. In case any candidate applies with grades only his application will be liable for disqualification.

In case candidates get the same marks, the merit order would be taken as DOB (higher age as merit), ST trans-woman, ST female, SC trans-woman, SC female, OBC trans-woman, OBC female, EWS transwoman, EWS female, UR trans-woman, UR female, ST trans-male, ST Male, SC trans-male, SC Male, OBC trans-male, OBC male, EWS transmale, EWS male, UR trans-male, UR male.

If a candidate opts for five posts with preference post1, post2, post3, post4, post5, etc, and is selected as meritorious in more than one post, the post in the order of preference will be offered. The candidature for all the remaining posts will be forfeited.

The selection process will be completed by 15th November 2022. Applications pending after 15th November 2022 shall not be considered for engagement. Applications for which email/SMS notification for documents verification is yet to be sent shall be considered as pending. Such applications shall have no rights for engagement after 15.11.2022 with respect to his/her application already submitted against this notification.

Notice for documents verification will be sent only to the most suitable candidate for the post based on merit and preference submitted.

The Provisional Engagement Letter will be issued through email and notified through SMS. In case there is no response within the given time in the said provisional engagement letter, a final reminder through email, SMS and Registered Post will be sent giving additional time to report for joining. If there is still no response, the candidature shall be canceled.

Provisionally selected candidate while attending to the Documents verification, the candidate has to come along with original documents and one set of photocopies for submission. Adequate time will be given to the selected candidate to report with original certificates for verification. If the verification is successful, provisional engagement order will be given. Else, the next candidate in merit will get the system-generated email/SMS.

Candidates applying for India Post GDS 2022, Please Note: (i) No person holding an elective office will be considered for engagement to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak. (ii) Candidate selected as GDS shall not engage in any activity with any outside agency, which would be detrimental to the business or interest of the Post Office.

India Post GDS Online Form 2022