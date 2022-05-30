India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Check State Postal Circle-wise Details for 38926 Vacancies

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Applications are invited from eligible Indian candidates for engagement of 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the India Post GDS 2022 from 2nd May 2022 to 5th June 2022.

Candidates applying for the India Post GDS should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard (as compulsory or elective subjects). They should also possess knowledge of cycling as it is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts. In case a candidate has knowledge of riding a scooter or motorcycle, that may be considered knowledge of cycling.

The selection process for India Post GDS 2022 will be made as per the system-generated merit list based on the merit position of the candidate and the preference of posts submitted. The selection process for India Post GDS 2022 will be completed by 15th November 2022.

In this article, we have shared India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 State Postal Circle-wise Details for 38926 Vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak.

India Post GDS 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

Events Important Dates Application Start Date 2nd May 2022 Application End Date 5th June 2022

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

A total of 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and Dak Sevak vacancies have been announced for recruitment. Below, we have shared India Post GDS 2022 Vacancies State-wise break up for candidates that will give details of number of vacancies for GDS in each circle according to the language name and category (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST/PWD).

Note: GDS are holder of a Civil posts but they are outside of regular Civil Services of Union of India.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Vacancies State-wise

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 State Postal Circle-wise Vacancy Details

In this section, candidates can check the State Postal Circle-wise Details for 38926 Vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks across India. Below, we have shared India Post GDS 2022 State Postal Circle-wise Vacancy Details that will help candidates get detailed information about the post details, office name, district of their respective State circle.

Steps to check India Post GDS 2022 State Postal Circle-wise Vacancy Details

Step 1: Click on the Postal Circle wise Vacancy Details link provided against the State Circle in the table below.

Step 2: A new window will open with Division/District Names under the State Circle selected.

Step 3: Select the Division from the scroll down menu and click View Posts. A list with the District Name, Office Name, Post Details, Language, and Pincode will open.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Online Application Form