India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 - Apply Online for 3262 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts for Rajasthan Postal Circle

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: India Post is hiring candidates for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for Rajasthan Postal Circle. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 21 July 2020.

A total of 3262 vacancies have been notified in Rajasthan Postal Circle. The online applications have been started at appost.in. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts before 21 July 2020. The direct link of online application is given below. Candidates can check the vacancy number, eligibility criteria and other details here by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 22 June 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 21 July 2020

Rajasthan Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Gramin Dak Sevak - 3262 Posts

Rajasthan Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard.

Age Limit - 18 and 40 years respectively

Selection Criteria for Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

Selection will be made as per the automatically generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

Pay Scale

BPM - Rs. 12000/- Per Month (Minimum TRCA for 4 hours/level 1 in TRCA Slab); Rs. 14, 500/- Minimum TRCA for 5 hours/Level 2 in TRCA slab

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 10,000/- (Minimum TRCA for 4 hours/level 1 in TRCA Slab); Rs. 12000/- per month Minimum TRCA for 5 hours/Level 2 in TRCA slab

How to apply for India Post Rajasthan Postal Circle Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 22 July 2020. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

Application Fee for Gramin Dak Sevak Posts