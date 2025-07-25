Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, Check Online Form Date, Eligibility and More

Air Force Agniveervayu 02/2026 Registration Begins: The Indian Air Force has started online registration for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026. Eligible male and female candidates can apply online as per the details given in the official notification. The registration process began at 11:00 AM on July 11, 2025, and will close at 11:00 PM on July 31, 2025. Only online applications will be accepted. Candidates are advised to carefully read the official recruitment notification before applying to check their eligibility. Indian Air Force Agniveervayu is a recruitment program under the Agnipath Scheme for young male and female candidates across India. It offers an opportunity to serve in the Indian Air Force for a period of four years as Agniveers. The scheme aims to build a technically skilled and disciplined force while giving youth a chance to serve the nation. Selected candidates receive military training, a monthly salary, and various benefits during their service. After four years, a portion of Agniveers may be selected for regular service based on performance and organisational needs.

Direct Link to Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Registration 2025 The Indian Air Force started the online registration for Agniveervayu intake 02/2026 on 08 July, and the candidates can fill out the online application by July 11, 2025. The candidates can find the direct link provided below to apply online for the Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025. Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Registration Link Click here Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 02/2025 Notification PDF TheIndian Air Force (IAF) released the Agniveervayu intake 02/2026 notification on its official website. Here we are providing the official notification PDF for reference. Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Notification PDF Download here Steps to Apply for IAF Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Candidates can apply online at the official website of the Indian Air Force. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to do the IAF Agniveervayu 2025 registration.

Step 1: Visit the official website- agnipathvayu.cdac.in Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Announcement’ section available there. Step 3: Register yourself if you are a new user otherwise, login through your email ID and password Step 4: Fill in all the required details, pay the fee and click on submit. Step 5: Download the duly filled exam form Step 6: Take a print of the same for future reference. Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 02/2026: Important Dates The Indian Air Force has opened online registration for the Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025. All the eligible male and female Indian citizens who have the required educational qualifications and age can apply online. Here you can find the important dates regarding the Indian Air Force SSC Recruitment 2025. Event Date Notification release date June 25, 2025 Starting the online application July 11, 2025 Last date of application July 31, 2025 Exam Date September 25, 2025 Onwards

Documents To Be Uploaded In The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Application 2025 The candidates are to scan the original documents as applicable for the post applied and upload them to the online application. To save time while filling out the online application form, the candidates are advised to keep the following documents and their scanned copies ready. A passport-size recent colour photograph

Candidate’s scanned signature image

Date of Birth certificate: 10th class mark sheet or Birth Certificate

Identity proof: Aadhar Card/Voter ID/Passport/PAN Card/Driving License Educational Marksheet & Certificate

Category Certificate (if applicable) If any scanned document is not legible/readable for any reason, the application will be rejected. So, carefully scan the documents and do not forget to take the printout of the duly filled-in application form

Air Force Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Application Fee Candidates can fill out the Air Force Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 online application form from the official website. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for Air Force Agniveervayu. Air Force Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026: Apply Online & Fees Mode of Application Online Application Fee Rs. 550 + GST What is the Age Limit for Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 2025? All the candidates aged between 17.5 years and 21 years are eligible to apply for the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu. The candidates born between 02 July 2005 and 02 January 2009 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply for Agniveervayu intake 02/2026. Education Qualification for Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 2025 The educational qualification of the Agniveer depends on the stream for which they are applying. Refer to the table given below for detailed information about stream-wise educational qualifications:

Stream Education Qualification Science Subjects Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course). OR Passed Two years Vocational Course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Maths with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course). Other Than Science Subjects Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed two years vocational course with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course.