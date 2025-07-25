Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, Check Online Form Date, Eligibility and More

IAF Agniveervayu 02/2026 Registration: The Indian Air Force has started the registrations for Agniveervayu intake 02/2026 on July 11, 2025, on the official website. The interested candidates can apply online by July 31. Get detailed information and the steps to apply online.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 25, 2025, 13:38 IST
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Apply Online 2025 Begins
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Apply Online 2025 Begins

Air Force Agniveervayu 02/2026 Registration Begins: The Indian Air Force has started online registration for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026. Eligible male and female candidates can apply online as per the details given in the official notification. The registration process began at 11:00 AM on July 11, 2025, and will close at 11:00 PM on July 31, 2025. Only online applications will be accepted. Candidates are advised to carefully read the official recruitment notification before applying to check their eligibility. 

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu is a recruitment program under the Agnipath Scheme for young male and female candidates across India. It offers an opportunity to serve in the Indian Air Force for a period of four years as Agniveers. The scheme aims to build a technically skilled and disciplined force while giving youth a chance to serve the nation. Selected candidates receive military training, a monthly salary, and various benefits during their service. After four years, a portion of Agniveers may be selected for regular service based on performance and organisational needs.

Direct Link to Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Registration 2025

The Indian Air Force started the online registration for Agniveervayu intake 02/2026 on 08 July, and the candidates can fill out the online application by July 11, 2025. The candidates can find the direct link provided below to apply online for the Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025.

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Registration Link

Click here

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 02/2025 Notification PDF

TheIndian Air Force (IAF) released the Agniveervayu intake 02/2026 notification on its official website. Here we are providing the official notification PDF for reference.

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Notification PDF

Download here

Steps to Apply for IAF Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026

Candidates can apply online at the official website of the Indian Air Force. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to do the IAF Agniveervayu 2025 registration.

Step 1: Visit the official website- agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Announcement’ section available there.

Step 3: Register yourself if you are a new user otherwise, login through your email ID and password

Step 4: Fill in all the required details, pay the fee and click on submit.

Step 5: Download the duly filled exam form

Step 6: Take a print of the same for future reference.

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 02/2026: Important Dates

The Indian Air Force has opened online registration for the Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025. All the eligible male and female Indian citizens who have the required educational qualifications and age can apply online. Here you can find the important dates regarding the Indian Air Force SSC Recruitment 2025.

Event

Date

Notification release date

June 25, 2025

Starting the online application

July 11, 2025

Last date of application

July 31, 2025

Exam Date

September 25, 2025 Onwards

Documents To Be Uploaded In The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Application 2025

The candidates are to scan the original documents as applicable for the post applied and upload them to the online application. To save time while filling out the online application form, the candidates are advised to keep the following documents and their scanned copies ready. 

  • A passport-size recent colour photograph

  • Candidate’s scanned signature image

  • Date of Birth certificate:  10th class mark sheet or Birth Certificate

  • Identity proof: Aadhar Card/Voter ID/Passport/PAN Card/Driving License

  • Educational Marksheet & Certificate

  • Category Certificate (if applicable)

If any scanned document is not legible/readable for any reason, the application will be rejected. So, carefully scan the documents and do not forget to take the printout of the duly filled-in application form

Air Force Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Application Fee

Candidates can fill out the Air Force Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 online application form from the official website. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for Air Force Agniveervayu. 

Air Force Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026: Apply Online & Fees

Mode of Application

Online

Application Fee

Rs. 550 + GST

What is the Age Limit for Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 2025? 

All the candidates aged between 17.5 years and 21 years are eligible to apply for the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu. The candidates born between 02 July 2005 and 02 January 2009 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply for Agniveervayu intake 02/2026.

Education Qualification for Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 2025

The educational qualification of the Agniveer depends on the stream for which they are applying. Refer to the table given below for detailed information about stream-wise educational qualifications:

Stream

Education Qualification

Science Subjects

Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

OR

Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) with 50% marks in

aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

OR

Passed Two years Vocational Course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Maths with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

Other Than Science Subjects

Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

OR

Passed two years vocational course with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course.

The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.

Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Overview

Indian Air Force (IAF) has started the registration for Agniveervayu intake 02/2026, which provides a golden opportunity for candidates who want to join the IAF. Candidates can check the complete information related to recruitment below.

Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment: Overview

Recruitment Body

Indian Air Force (IAF)

Exam Name

Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025

Advertisement No.

Intake 02/2026

Post Name

Agniveervayu

Total Vacancies

3500 Approximately

Mode of Application

Online

Notification Release Date

June 25, 2025

Application Start Date

July 11, 2025

Last Date

July 31, 2025

Selection Process

  • Online Test

  • Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

  • Adaptability Test

  • Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

  • Medical Examination

  • Document Verification

Service Period

4 Years

Official Website

agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News