Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023 for Nursing Assistant and Other Posts Today Evening at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023 is available on 11 April 2023. Candidates can download Call Letter for Nursing Assistant and Other Posts Here.

Indian Army Admit Card 2023: Indian Army has scheduled the admit card for the exam scheduled to be held for the post of Agniveer Tradesmen, Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant/Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Agniveer (Tech), Agniveer Tradesmen 8th and Other on 11 March 2023. The candidates can download Indian Army Nursing Assistant and Other Posts Admit Card by visiting the official website in the evening.

The direct link to download Indian Army Nursing Assistant Admit Card is provided below:

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023

Download Link Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023 Link 2

Download Here



The exam for the said posts will be held on April 17, April 18, April 19, April 20, April 21, April 24, April 25 and April 26 2023.

How to Download Indian Army Nursing Assistant and Other Posts ?

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website by login into the website with the help of the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the website of the Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter details such as JIA Roll Number and Password

Step 4: Download Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card

Step 5: Take the printout of the admit card from the official website

According to the official website, “TO DOWNLOAD ONLINE CEE ADMIT CARD VISIT:-https://cdn.digialm.com:443//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/82793/login.html OR LOGIN INTO YOUR PROFILE THROUGH https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/BRAVOUserLogin.htm

Earlier, the Indian Army released the admit card for the post of Agniveer GD on the official website. The same link can be used to download Indian Army Agniveer GD Call Letter.