Indian Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility and Other Details for SSC Officer

Indian Army is hiring 30 Short Service Commission Officers under the Army Dental Corps 2022. : Candidates can check the Important Dates, Vacancies, Educational Qualification, Age Limit and Other Details Here.

Indian Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2022: Indian Army has an opportunity for male and female dental students who have appeared in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, NEET (MDS)-2022. It has 30 vacant posts for grant of Short Service Commission under the Army Dental Corps 2022.

Indian Army has announced 30 vacancies for the post of SSC Officer. Details of Eligibility, Terms & Conditions, Instructions and online applications will be available on the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in from 15 July 2022 onwards.

Indian Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Indian Army Dental Corps Notification Date 15 July 2022 Indian Army Dental Corps Application Starting Date to be released Indian Army Dental Corps Application Last Date 14 August 2022

Indian Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2022 Vacancies Details

Total Vacancies - 30

Female - 3

Male - 27

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must be BDS (with minimum 55% marks in final year BDS)/ MDS having passed from a College/University recognized by Dental Council of India (DCI).

He/she should have completed one-year Compulsory Rotatory Internship, as mandated by DCI, by 31 Jul 2022 & must be in possession of Permanent Dental Registration Certificate of State Dental Council/DCI valid at least up to 31 Dec 2022.

Only those candidates (BDS/MDS) who have appeared in the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test, NEET (MDS)-2022 conducted by National Board of Examinations (NBE), New Delhi, under the aegis of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, GoI, on 02 May 2022, are eligible to apply.

Candidates must submit the copy of Mark-sheet/Score card of NEET (MDS)-2022 along with the application.

Army Dental Corps SSC Age Limit:

45 Years