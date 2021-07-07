Indian Army MNS Admit Card 2021 Soon @joinindianarmy.nic.in: B.Sc Nursery Exam on 28 July

Indian Army is conducting the online exam for Military Nursery Service 2021 on 28 July 2021. Check Admit Card Updates Here

Indian Army MNS Admit Card 2021: Indian Army has released the online exam date and admit card date for Military Nursery Service 2021 on its website -joinindianarmy.nic.in. As per the official website, Indian Army MNS Exam will be held on 28 July in two shifts. The candidates would be able to download MNS Admit Card in the second week of July.

The official website reads, ““THE COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION (CBE) FOR SELECTION OF CANDIDATES TO BSC (NURSING) COURSE 2021 WILL BE HELD ON 28 JUL 2021 IN TWO SHIFT. THE ADMIT CARDS FOR THE EXAMINATION WILL BE RELEASED BY 2ND WEEK OF JUL 2021 ON THE WEBSITE WWW.JOININDIANARMY.NIC.IN”

Indian Army MNS Exam Pattern

There will be 150 objective type questions on

Subject No. of Questions Marks General English 50 50 General Intelligence 50 50 Science (Biology, Physics & Chemistry 50 50

The duration of the exam is 90 minutes i.e. one hour and 30 minutes

The mode of the exam is online

On the basis of online exam, the candidates will be called for interview. The Interview has a maximum weightage of 100 marks. Candidates declared FIT/UNFIT in medical examination will be informed about their medical status, including the procedure of requesting for APPEAL/REVIEW MEDICAL BOARD by the President of the Selection Medical Board (SMB).

Final selection will be based on combined merit of CBE & interview, subject to medical fitness.

Indian Army had invited online applications are invited from female candidates for admission to 4years B Sc. (Nursing) Course commencing in 2021 at Colleges of Nursing of Armed Forces Medical Services.