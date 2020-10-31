Indian Army Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Short Service Commission in Remount Veterinary Corps

Indian Army Recruitment 2020: Indian Army has published a short notice in the employment newspaper this week (31 October to 6 November 2020) for recruitment to the posts for Short Service Commission in Remount Veterinary Corps. All interested candidates will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Oct 31, 2020 19:56 IST
Indian Army Recruitment 2020
Indian Army Recruitment 2020

Indian Army Recruitment 2020: Indian Army has published a short notice in the employment newspaper this week (31 October to 6 November 2020) for recruitment to the posts for Short Service Commission in Remount Veterinary Corps. All interested candidates will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Although, the detailed notification link is opening at the official website. It is expected that the link to be activated after some time. All candidates are advised to keep calm and revisit the official website for further details. If any candidate has a query regarding the recruitment process, he/she may contact Dte. Gen RVS, QMG, IHQ of MOD (Army), West Block- 3, R.K. Puram, New Delhi - 110066 in writing or through email to persvet - 1779@nic.in.

In this article, we have added all important details about the Indian Army Short Service Recruitment 2020 in Remount Veterinary Corps. Candidates can go through the details and apply to the posts before the closure of the online application.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 10 December 2020

Indian Army Short Service Recruitment 2020 in Remount Veterinary Corps Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: BVSc/BVSc & AH degree from any of the recognized Indian university or its equivalent foreign degree.

Indian Army Short Service Recruitment 2020 in Remount Veterinary Corps Age Limit - 21 to 32 years

Download Indian Army Short Service Recruitment 2020 in Remount Veterinary Corps Short Notice

Official Website

How to apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at joinindianarmy.nic.in latest by 10 December 2020. All candidates are advised to read the notification carefully and apply to the posts before the closure of the application window.

 

FAQ

How to apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at joinindianarmy.nic.in latest by 10 December 2020. All candidates are advised to read the notification carefully and apply to the posts before the closure of application window.

What is the age limit required for Indian Army Short Service Recruitment 2020 in Remount Veterinary Corps?

Candidates between the age group of 21 to 32 years are eligible to apply for Indian Army Short Service Recruitment 2020 in Remount Veterinary Corps.

What is the qualification required for Indian Army Short Service Recruitment 2020 in Remount Veterinary Corps?

The candidates holding BVSc/BVSc & AH degree from any of the recognized Indian university or its equivalent foreign degree are eligible to apply.

What is the last date for Indian Army Short Service Recruitment 2020 in Remount Veterinary Corps?

All interested candidates will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before 10 December 2020.
Job Summary
NotificationIndian Army Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Short Service Commission in Remount Veterinary Corps
Notification DateOct 31, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionDec 10, 2020
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Indian Army
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Medical , Other Funtional Area
