Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for MTS and Steno Posts, Salary Upto 25500

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Indian Army HQ 101 Area Shillong Civilian has issued a notice, in the employment number dated 02 April to 08 April 2022, regarding the recruitment to the post of MTS (Multi Tasking Staff) Messenger and Steno Grade 2. Rs. 5200 to 20200 for Selected MTS and Rs. 25500 to selected Stenographers.

10th Passed and 12th passed are eligible to apply for Army HQ 101 Recruitment 2022.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 01 May 2022 (30 days from the date of publication of the notification)

Indian Army Vacancy 2022 Category-wise

MTS (Messenger ) - 4

OBC-2

SC-1

ESM-1

Steno Grade-II - 1

OBC-1

Indian Army MTS Steno Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

MTS (Messenger ) - Students who are 10th Passed

Steno Grade 2 - Candidates who are 12th Passed and can do dictation for 10 mins of 30 wpm and transcrption of 50 mins in nglish, 65 mins in Hindi on computer

Indian Army MTS Steno Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for Indian Army MTS Steno 2022

The selection process includes

Screening of Documents Written Exam Character Verification Medical Exam

How to Apply for Indian Army MTS Steno Recruitment 2022 ?

Offline appications are invited from the eligible candidates. They may submit their application awith a self-attached copy of education qualification certificates, birth certificate, domicile certificate, caste certificate, two passport size photographs out of which one should be affixed on the right-hand corner of application duly attested and one loose, one self-addressed envelope 9*4 inches with the stamp of Rs. 47/- to Send the Application Form: “The Establishment Officer, Headquarters 101 Area, PIN-908101, C/o 99 APO”