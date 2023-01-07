Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Check Application Dates for SSC Tech, NCC Special Entry, JAG Entry

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Indian Army will recruit candidates through SSC Tech Course, NCC Special Entry, JAG Entry Courses. Check Registration Details Here.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Indian Army published a short notification for recruitment to the post of 61st Short Service Commission (Tech) Men & 32 Short Service Commission (Tech) Women Courses Oct 2023, 54th Short Service Commission NCC Special Entry Scheme Course Oct 2023 for Men & Women and for 31st Short Service Commission JAG Entry Scheme Course (Men & Women) Oct 2023 for Law Graduates in the employment newspaper dated 07 January to 13 January 2023.

The candidates can check the registration dates, eligibility and application process for the said posts by scrolling below:

Indian Army Important Dates 2023

Indian Army Course Name

Starting of Indian Army Registration Last Date of Indian Army Registration

Indian Army SSC 61st Men & 32nd Women SSC (Tech) Course 11 Jan 2023 09 February 2023 Indian Army NCC Special Entry 54th Course 17 Jan 2023 15 Feb 2023 Indian Army JAG Entry Scheme 31st Course 18 Jan 2023 16 Feb 2023

Indian Army 61 SSC Tech and 32 SSC Tech Recruitment 2023

Candidates who possess an engineering degree and whose age is between 20 to 27 years are eligible to apply for Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2023 for the 61st and 32nd Courses.

Indian Army 54th NCC Recruitment 2023

Candidates holding a bachelor's Degree with an aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. Candidates studying in the final year are also eligible to apply provided they have secured a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in the first two/three years of three/four years of degree courses respectively.

Indian Army 31st JAG Recruitment 2023

Candidates with 55% marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination) are eligible to apply for Indian Army JAG Vacancy 2023.

How to Apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2023 ?

Visit the official website of the Indian Army which is joinindianarmy.nic.in Go to 'Apply Online' given against the course Register for the course Submit the application Take the print out of the application

The details regarding vacancy, detailed eligibility, and selection process will be available in the notification. The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for latest updates.