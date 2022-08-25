Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2022: Apply for 300 Navik and Yantrik Posts from 8 September onwards

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is hiring Navik GD, Navik DB and Yantrik DB Posts: Candidates can check important dates, vacancy details, vacancy details, eligibility, selection and how to apply here.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard, (ICG), an Armed Force of the Union, is going to invite online applications from Male candidates for recruitment to the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik (Domestic Branch) from 08 September 2022 on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in for 01/2023 BATCH.

ICG will conduct an online selection of the candidates known as the Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT) which will be conducted in the mid or end of November 2022 followed by Stage 2 and Stage 3 Exam. Candidates can check the exam details below:

ICG Yantrk Navik Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

ICG Navik Yantrik Application Starting Date 08 September 2022 ICG Navik Yantrik Application Last Date 22 September 2022 ICG Navik Yantrik Stage 1 Exam Mid/End Nov 2022 ICG Navik Yantrik Stage 2 Exam Mid/ End Jan 2023 ICG Navik Yantrik Stage 3 Exam End Apr/Early May 2023 ICG Exam City Details 10 days before the exam ICG Admit Card Date 2 -3 days prior to examination

ICG Yantrk Navik Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 322

Navik (GD) - 225

Navik (Domestic Branch) - 40

Yantrik (Mechanical) - 16

Yantrik (Electrical) - 10

Yantrik (Electronics) - 09

Category-wise Vacancy

ICG Yantrk Navik Recruitment 2022 Salary:

Navik (General Duty) - Basic pay of Rs. 21700/- (Pay Level-3)

Navik (Domestic Branch) - Basic Pay Scale for Navik (DB) is 21700/- (Pay Level-3)

Yantrik - Basic pay Rs. 29200/- (Pay Level-5)

Eligibility Criteria for ICG Yantrk Navik Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Navik (General Duty). 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Navik (Domestic Branch). Class 10thpassed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Yantrik. Class 10th passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 03 or 04 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). OR Class 10th&Class 12th passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) “AND” Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 02 or 03 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Age Limit:

18 to 22 years

Selection Criteria for ICG Yantrk Navik Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Stage- I –Written Examination Stage 2 - Physical Fitness Test(pass/fail), Document verification (Pass/fail), Re-assessment of Inconsistent Performers (Pass/fail), Initial Medicals Examination. (Pass/Fail) Stage 3 - Document Verification (Provisionally Pass/Fail), Final Medicals at INS Chilka, Submission of Original Document, Police Verification and Other Associated Forms.. Stage 4 - The candidates who clear Stage III and stand in merit as per the vacancies available will be provisionally shortlisted for training at INS Chilka. The candidates are to submit all the original documents and verification of all original documents through Boards/Universities/State government will be carried out by the Indian Coast Guard. Candidate will be terminated from service if the documents are reported as not genuine by respective Boards/Universities/State government.

ICG Yantrik Navik 2022 Exam Details

How to apply for ICG Yantrk Navik Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates should register themselves on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in using their e-mail ID/mobile number. The candidate can apply for only one post viz. either Navik (DB) or Navik (GD) or Yantrik (Mechanical) or Yantrik (Electrical) or Yantrik (Electronics) in one cycle.

ICG Exam Fee:

Rs. 250/- (No Fee for SC/ST Candidates)