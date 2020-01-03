Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020 for 260 Navik GD Posts, Apply Online @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, 12th Pass Eligible

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: Indian Coast Guard, an Armed Force of the Union, has published recruitment notification for the post of Navik (General Duty). A total of 260 vacancies are available under 10+2 ENTRY - 02/2020 Batch across India.

Eligible male candidates can apply for Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2020 on official website from 26 January 2020. The last date for submitting Indian Coast Guard Navik GD online application is 02 February 2020.

Indian Coast Guard Navik GD Notification has been published on Employment Newspaper Dated 04 January to 10 January 2020.

Candidates should 12th class passed with Maths and Physics with minimum 50% aggregate marks. More details on Indian Coast Guard GD Recruitment 2020 are given below in this article.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission - 26 January 2020

Last Date for Online Application Submission - 02 February 2020

Online Test - Feb-Mar 2020

Indian Coast Guard Navik GD Vacancy Details

Navik (General Duty) 10+2 ENTRY - 02/2020 Batch – 260 Posts

UR (GEN) – 113

EWS - 26

OBC - 75

ST - 13

SC - 33

Salary:

Basic pay of Rs. 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulations at the time of joining

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Coast Guard Navik GD Post

Educational Qualification and Experience:

10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Central/State Government with minimum 50% aggregate marks.

(5% relaxation in minimum cut off will be given for SC/ST candidates and outstanding sports personnel of National level who have obtained 1st, 2nd or 3rd position in any field sports events at the Open National Championship/ Interstate National Championship. This relaxation will also be applicable to the wards of Coast Guard uniform personnel deceased while in service).

Age Limit:

18 to 22 Years

Selection Procedure for Indian Coast Guard Navik GD Post

Short-listing criteria will be based on higher percentage of marks for a particular examination Centre.

The qualifying cut off percentage (%) of a particular Centre may be increased if more number of applications with higher percentage is received.

The written examination will be of objective type, which will generally cover subjects such as Maths, Physics, Basic Chemistry, Knowledge of English upto 12th standard, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning etc.

Those who qualify written examination will undergo Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and the testing procedure will take about 2 days

How to Apply for Indian Coast Guard Navik GD Posts 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through CG official website www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in from 01 September to 02 February 2019.

Select the advertisement for Recruitment of Naviks (10+2 Entry) 02/2020 Batch. ( Select the post applied for- Navik General Duty Click on the 'I Agree' button and the 'Online Application' will be displayed. Proceed to fill up the application {All Star (*) marked entries are compulsory and to be filled}. Candidates have to upload the photograph and signature in .jpeg format (image quality 200 dpi). The size of photograph and signature must be between 10 kb to 40 kb and 10 kb to 30 kb respectively. On completion of filling application, check your filled details once again prior clicking on the Submit button.

Indian Coast Guard Navik GD Notification PDF