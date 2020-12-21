Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 for 358 Navik (GD/DB) and Yantrik, Apply Online @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, Download Notification Here

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Indian Coast Guard has released the recruitment notification for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik for 02/2021 Batch on its official website i.e. joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. A total of 358 vacancies are available under various branch.

Online applications are invited for Indian Coast Guard Navik/Yantrik Recruitment 2021 from 05 January 10 AM Onwards. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on official website of ICG - joinindiancoastguard.gov.in on or before 19 January 2021.

Selected candidates will be sent to basic training for Navik (General Duty) and Yantrik will commence in August 2021 and Navik (Domestic Branch) in October 2021 at INS Chilka followed by sea training and professional training in the allotted trade. Check other details such as application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria here.

Important Dates:

Starting of online application: 05 January 2021 from 10 AM

Last date for submission of online application: 19 January 2021 till 6 PM

Date for print out of the e-Admit card: From 10 days prior to stage-I

Tentative Stage-I Exam Dates for Navik (GD, DB) & Yantrik - Mid/ End March 2021

Tentative Stage-II Exam Dates for Navik (GD, DB) & Yantrik - End April/ Early May 2021

Tentative Stage-III Exam Dates for Navik (GD) & Yantrik - Early August 2021

Tentative Stage-III Exam Dates for Navik (DB) - Early October 2021

Result Date : Stage-I will be announced tentatively within 20 days

Date of Training for Navik (GD) & Yantrik: Aug 2021

Date of Training for Navik (GD): Oct 2021

Indian Coast Guard Vacancy Details

Navik (General Duty) - 260

Navik (Domestic Branch) - 50

Yantrik (Mechanical) - 31

Yantrik (Electrical) - 07

Yantrik (Electronics) - 10

Indian Coast Guard Navik Salary and Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Salary:

Navik (General Duty) - Basic pay of Rs. 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulations.

Navik (Domestic Branch) - Basic Pay Scale for Navik (DB) is 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation.

Yantrik - Basic pay Rs. 29200/- (Pay Level-5). In addition, candidates will be paid Yantrik pay @ Rs. 6200/- plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation.

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Coast Guard Navik/Yantrik Posts

Educational Qualification:

Navik (General Duty) - 12th passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Navik (Domestic Branch) -1 0th Class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Yantrik. 10th class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics and Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Age Limit:

18 to 22 years as follow:

For Navik (GD) and Yantrik. Born between 01 Aug 1999 to 31 Jul 2003 (both dates inclusive).

For Navik (DB). Born between 01 Oct 1999 to 30 Sep 2003 (both dates inclusive)

Medical Standard:

Height - Minimum height 157 cms. Height standards may be reduced by upto 05 cms below 157 cms for candidates having domicile of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Garhwal, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Height standards may be reduced by upto 02 cms for candidates having domicile of Lakshadweep.

Chest - Should be well proportioned. Minimum expansion 5 cms.

Weight - Proportionate to height and age +10 percentage acceptable.

Hearing - Normal.

Selection Criteria for Indian Coast Guard Navik/Yantrik Posts

The selection of recruits is based on an all India order of merit on their performance in:

Stage- I –Written Examination STAGE-II - Based on the performance in the Computer Based Online Examination, a merit list will be prepared and e-admit card for stage-II (Physical Fitness Test(pass/fail), Document verification (Pass/fail), Re-assessment of Inconsistent Performers (Pass/fail), Initial Medicals Examination. (Pass/Fail)will be issued STAGE – III - Based on the performance in Stage-I & Stage-II, an all India merit list will be prepared and e-admit card for stage-III (final medicals at INS Chilka) will be issued as per the vacancies available and ratio decided by ICG. STAGE–IV–The candidates are to submit all the original documents and verification of all original documents through boards/universities/state government will be carried out by Indian Coast Guard. Candidate will be terminated from service if the documents are reported as not genuine by respective boards/universities/state government.

How to apply forIndian Coast Guard Navik/Yantrik Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are required to login to joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in and follow the instructions for registering yourself with e-mail ID/mobile number. The candidates are to ensure validity of e-mail and mobile number at least up to 31 December 2021.

Exam Fee:

Rs. 250/- (No Fee for SC/ST Candidates)

Indian Coast Guard Navik/Yantrik Notification PDF



Indian Coast Guard Navik/Yantrik Online Application - 5 Jan 2021

