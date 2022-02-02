Indian Navy 10+2 B. Tech Cadet Entry 2022 Check Vacancies, Eligibility, How to Apply, Selection Procedure, Training Details

Indian Navy 10+2 B. Tech Cadet Entry 2022 Registration Began on 27th January 2022 for 35 Vacancies in Education and Executive & Technical Branch. Know Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Selection Procedure, Training Details, & How to Apply.

Indian Navy 10+2 B. Tech Cadet Entry 2022: The Indian Navy is inviting applications from eligible unmarried male candidates to join the prestigious Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala for a four year B. Tech degree course under the 10+2 (B. Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme in the Education and Executive & Technical Branch. A total of 35 vacancies will be filled of which includes 5 vacancies in the Education Branch and 30 vacancies in the Executive & Technical Branch. Interested & eligible candidates can apply for the Indian Navy IT SSC Officer post from 27th January 2022 to 8th February 2022. In this article, we have shared Indian Navy 2022 IT SSC Officer Important Dates, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Selection Procedure, Training Details, & How to Apply.

Indian Navy 10+2 B. Tech Cadet Entry 2022 Important Dates

Indian Navy 10+2 B. Tech Cadet Entry 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date 27th January 2022 Application End Date 8th February 2022

Indian Navy 10+2 B. Tech Cadet Entry 2022 Vacancies

S.No Branch Vacancy (a) Education Branch 05 (b) Executive & Technical Branch* 30 Total 35

(*Further distribution of branch viz Executive & Technical will be undertaken on completion of the course at INA.)

Note

(i) Only one application is to be filled by a candidate.

(ii) Candidate may apply for Branch (a) or (b) or (both).

(iii) Candidate will be shortlisted for SSB based on their first preference.

(iv) If not shortlisted for the first preference, candidate may be considered for alternate branch subject to availability of spare slot in SSB batches of that branch.

(v) Once shortlisted for a branch, subsequent stages of selection process (SSB & Merit List) will be exclusively for that branch.

(vi) If a candidate has opted for only one branch he will not be considered for other branches despite being in merit.

Indian Navy 10+2 B. Tech Cadet Entry 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualification

Branch Age Limit Educational Qualification Education Branch Born between 02 Jan 2003 and 01 Jul 2005 (both dates inclusive). Passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examinations from any Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII). Executive & Technical Branch Born between 02 Jan 2003 and 01 Jull 2005 (both dates inclusive).

Indian Navy 10+2 B. Tech Cadet Entry 2022 Selection Procedure

(i) IHQ MoD (Navy) reserves the right to fix the cut-off for shortlisting of applications for SSB based on JEE (Main) All India Common Rank List (CRL) - 2021. All candidates are required to fill their Rank as per Common Rank List (CRL) in the application. SSB interviews for shortlisted candidates will be scheduled at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Kolkata/ Visakhapatnam from Mar-Apr 2022.

(ii) Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview on their E-mail or through SMS as provided by candidates in their application form. Candidates are advised not to change mobile number and e-mail ID till the selection process is complete.

(iv) Change of SSB venue for interview is not permissible under any circumstances.

(v) Any correspondence regarding further change of SSB date is to be addressed to the Call up Officer of the concerned SSB. Award of fresh dates for SSB would be subject to availability of batches/slots.

(vi) No compensation will be paid in respect of any injury sustained as a result of tests during SSB

(vii) AC 3 tier rail fare is admissible for the SSB interview if appearing for the first time for particular type of commission on production of tickets. Candidates are required to carry photocopy of the first page of bank passbook or cheque leaf where the name, account No. and IFS Code details are mentioned while appearing for SSB.

SSB Procedure

The candidates are assessed for various Officer Like Qualities at the Service Selection Boards. The qualities include planning & organising ability, social adaptability, social effectiveness and dynamic ability. The SSB is conducted in two stages as under:



(i) Stage I Intelligence Test, Picture Perception and Discussion test.



(ii) Stage II Psychological testing, Group testing and interview.



Successful candidates are thereafter required to undergo medical examination (Approx. duration 03 to 05 days).

Merit List

A separate merit list for Education Branch and Executive & Technical Branch (in combined) will be prepared based on SSB marks. Candidates declared fit in the medical examination would be appointed as per the availability of vacancies in the respective branch.

Indian Navy 10+2 B. Tech Cadet Entry 2022 Training

(i) Selected Candidates will be inducted as Cadets for the four years B. Tech Course in Applied Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or Electronics & Communication Engineering as per Naval requirements. On completion of the course, B. Tech Degree will be awarded by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Distribution of cadets amongst Executive and Technical Branch (Engineering & Electrical) will be as per the extant

(ii) The entire cost of training, including books and reading material, will be borne by the Indian Navy. The cadets will also be provided with entitled clothing and messing.

Medical Standards

SSB recommended candidates are required to undergo prescribed medical examination for the entry. Change of medical hospital/center is not permissible under any circumstances. Please visit Indian Navy website for detailed Medical Standards, Relaxations in height & weight, tattoo, Pay & Allowances, Group Insurance & Gratuity, Leave entitlement, duties & offers etc.

Indian Navy 10+2 B. Tech Cadet Entry 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates are to register and submit their application on the recruitment website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in from 27 Jan 2022. To save time during the application submission window, candidates can fill in their details and upload documents in advance under their user profile. The procedure for applying online is explained below.

(ii) Online (e-application):- Whilst filling up the e-application, it is advisable to keep the relevant documents ready to filling personal particulars correctly as given in the Matriculation Certificate/12th class certificate.

(iii) Fields such as e-mail address, mobile number are mandatory fields. All relevant documents (preferably in original), Date of Birth proof (as per 10th/12th certificates), 10th class marksheet, 12th class marksheet, JEE(Main)-2021 Score card {indicating Common Rank List (CRL)} and a recent passport size colour photograph should be scanned in original JPG/TIFF format, for attaching the same while filling up the application. If any scanned document is not legible/ readable for any reason, the application will be rejected.

(iv) Print one copy of online application form and carry it along with original certificates/documents as mentioned in Para 10(b) while appearing for SSB interview.

Indian Navy 10+2 B. Tech Cadet Entry 2022 Notification PDF

Indian Navy 10+2 B. Tech Cadet Entry 2022 Apply Online