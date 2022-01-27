Indian Navy 2022 Registration Begins Today 27th Jan 2022 for 50 IT SSC Officer Vacancies. Know Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualification, & How to Apply.

Indian Navy 2022 IT SSC Officer: The Indian Navy is inviting applications from eligible male & female candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology Entry of Indian Navy under Special Naval Orientation course at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Candidates must fulfill conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India. Interested & eligible candidates can apply for the Indian Navy IT SSC Officer post from 27th January 2022 to 10th February 2022. In this article, we have shared Indian Navy 2022 IT SSC Officer Important Dates, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Upper Age Limit Relaxation, Educational Qualification, Work Experience, & How to Apply.

Indian Navy 2022 IT SSC Officer Important Dates

Indian Navy 2022 IT SSC Officer Events Important Dates Application Start Date 27th January 2022 Application End Date 10th February 2022

Indian Navy 2022 IT SSC Officer Eligibility, Educational Qualification, Age Limit & Vacancies

Branch/Cadre Educational Qualifications Vacancies Born between (Both Dates Inclusive) SSC Executive (Information Technology) Men & Women candidates must have minimum 60 per cent marks in English in Class X or XII and must have qualified one of the undermentioned educational qualifications with minimum 60 per cent overall qualifying marks in either or a combination of the following (No equivalent stream of BE/B. Tech/Other qualifications other than those mentioned below will be considered for selection process at any stage): (a) M. Sc/B.E/B. Tech/ M. Tech (Computer Science/Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Engineering/Information Technology/ Software Systems/ Cyber Security/ System Administration & Networking/ Computer Systems & Networking/ Data Analytics/ Artificial Intelligence), or (b) MCA with BCA/B. Sc (Computer Science/ Information Technology) 50 2nd July 1997 & 1st Jan 2003

NOTE:

(a) Due to COVID-19, an exception is being made in the public interest wherein no INET (O) entrance exam is being held for shortlisting candidates for SSB. The final merit list for induction will be prepared based only on SSB marks.

(b) These vacancies are tentative and may be changed depending on the availability of training slots.

(C) NCC Candidates: NCC ‘C’ certificate holders will be given relaxation of 5 per cent in cut off marks towards shortlisting for SSB subject to meeting the following criteria:

(i) Having NCC ‘C’ certificate of Naval/Army/Air Wing with minimum ‘B’ Grade.

(ii) Not served less than 2 academic years in the Senior Division, Naval/Army/Air Wing of the NCC.

(iii) ‘C’ certificate should not be dated prior to 1st June 2019.

(iv) The final selection will be subject to verification of the certificate by DG NCC/ concerned NCC unit for its validity of selection/training/post-commissioning, in case of false declaration, misinformation, concealing of information.

(v) The mandatory minimum educational qualification in qualifying degree at all stages (SSB/Training/post-commissioning is 60 per cent.

Indian Navy 2022 IT SSC Officer How to Apply

Interested men & women candidates are required to register and fill out the application on the Indian Navy website from 27th January 2022 to 10th February 2022. Candidates can fill out the application and upload documents in advance. The online submission of the application is as follows:

(a) When filling out the application, candidates are required to keep the relevant documents ready to fill up correct details as given in the Matriculation Certificate. Fields such as e-mail address, mobile number are mandatory fields.

(b) All relevant documents (preferably in original), mark sheets upto 5th & 7th semester for regular and integrated BE/B.Tech courses respectively and all semester for other degree exams, date of birth proof (as per 10th & 12th certificate).

(c) Candidates should scan the documents in the most visible manner as any scanned document that is not legible/readable for any reason will lead to rejection of the application. Once submitted, no changes can be made to the application.

Indian Navy 2022 IT SSC Officer Apply Online