Indian Navy SSC IT Officer 2022 Check Job Profile, PayScale & Promotion for 50 SSC IT Officer Vacancies

Indian Navy SSC IT Officer 2022 Salary: The Indian Navy is inviting applications from eligible male & female candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology Entry of Indian Navy under Special Naval Orientation course at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Candidates must fulfill conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India. Interested & eligible candidates can apply for the Indian Navy IT SSC Officer post from 27th January 2022 to 10th February 2022. In this article, we have shared Indian Navy 2022 IT SSC Officer Important Dates, Job Profile, PayScale, Perks & Promotion details.

Indian Navy SSC IT Officer 2022 Important Dates

Indian Navy SSC IT Officer 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date 27th January 2022 Application End Date 10th February 2022

Indian Navy SSC IT Officer 2022 Job Profile

Selected candidates in the Indian Navy SSC IT Officer will gain hands-on experience in operations, maintenance, and administrations of state-of-the-art networks, IT Infrastructure, and advanced IT/InfoSec application. Candidates will be inducted as officers in the rank of Sub Lieutenant wherein they will be provided training and responsibilities to handle niche technology and R&D functions as part of the standard growth profile. The key roles and responsibilities of IT Officer in the India Navy are:

(i) Implementation of enterprise-wise networking and software development projects

(ii) Management of critical naval networks and software applications

(iii) Development activities with respect to cyber security products

(iv) Administration of ashore and afloat networks

(v) Administration of cyber security incident response and cyber forensics

Indian Navy SSC IT Officer 2022 Salary

Probation Period

The probation period for SSC IT Officers is two years. The probation period will commence from the date of grant of the rank of Sub Lieutenant and will terminate after two years or on completion of initial training (whichever is later). During probation, the officers are liable to be discharged in case of unsatisfactory performance at any stage.

Tenure of Commission

Candidates selected will be granted Short Service Commission initially for 10 years extendable by a maximum of 4 years in 2 terms (2 years + 2 years), subject to service requirement, performance, medical eligibility, and willingness of candidates.

Indian Navy SSC IT Officer 2022 Allowances

Group Insurance

The Navy provides all its serving officers with the following life insurance coverage at a very minimal monthly premium.

Pilot/Observer/Submariner: 57 Lakhs

All other officers: 50 Lakhs

Leave Concessions

Officers enjoy generous leave time. Officers are entitled to 60 days annual leave and 20 days casual leave. You can also accumulate 30 days of leave in a year which you can encash at the time of retirement. The accumulation of leaves has a limit that is stipulated periodically.

Travel Concessions

The officers and their family members are entitled to free rail/air travel on leave once a year. Six travel concessions forms are also authorized to each officer for performing journey by train

Retirement

All Permanent Commission Officers would receive financial support even after they retire, through a pension. In the unfortunate event of an Officer’s death, his spouse continues to receive the pension. The medical cover also continues like this for life. All Short Service Officers will receive gratuity at the time of retirement.