Indian Navy SSC IT Officer 2022 Check Selection Procedure for 50 Short Service Commissioned Officer Posts

Indian Navy SSC IT Officer 2022. Check how candidates will be shortlisted for 50 Short Service Commissioned Officer Posts in the Information Technology Entry of Indian Navy under Special Naval Orientation course.

Indian Navy SSC IT Officer 2022 Selection Procedure: The Indian Navy is inviting applications from eligible male & female candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology Entry of Indian Navy under Special Naval Orientation course at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Interested & eligible candidates can apply for the Indian Navy IT SSC Officer post from 27th January 2022 to 10th February 2022. Candidates must fulfill conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India. In this article, we have shared the Indian Navy SSC IT Officer 2022 Selection Procedure, SSB Interview, Medical Exam, Merit List, Training, Probation Period, and Tenure of Commission.

Indian Navy SSC IT 2022 Officer Important Dates

Indian Navy 2022 IT SSC Officer Events Important Dates Application Start Date 27th January 2022 Application End Date 10th February 2022

Indian Navy SSC IT 2022 Selection Procedure

The selection procedure for both males & females for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology Entry of Indian Navy under Special Naval Orientation course at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala is as follows:

(a) Shortlisting of applications will be based on normalized marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be normalized using formulae mentioned on the Join Indian Navy website - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/files/normalisation_ssc_jun_22.pdf

(b) BE/B.Tech for candidates who have completed or in final year of BE/B.Tech, marks obtained upto fifth semester will be considered for SSB shortlisting.

(c) Post-Graduate Degree Programme for candidates who have completed MSc, MCA, M.Tech, marks obtained in all semesters will be considered. For candidates who are in final year, shortlisting will be based on pre-final year performance.

(d) Candidates selected in the final merit list will be required to submit the proof of completing the qualifying degree with minimum 60 per cent by sending an email at the address officer@navy.gov.in

(e) No communication will be entertained in this regard.

(f) Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview through e-mail or SMS. Candidates are advised not change their email/mobile number till selection process is over.

(g) Change of SSB Centre for examination/interview is not permissible under any circumstances.

(h) Any correspondence regarding change of SSB dates be addressed to the call up officer of the concerned SSB on receipt of call up letter. Candidates are required to download the call up letter on receiving intimation from IHQ MoD (N) via SMS/email (provided by candidate in their application).

(i) No compensation is admissible in case of any injury sustained as a result of tests during SSB interviews.

(j) AC 3 tier rail fare is admissible in case of any injury sustained as a result of tests during SSB interviews.

SSB Procedure

The candidates are assessed for various Officer Like Qualities at the Service Selection Boards. The qualities include planning & organising ability, social adaptability, social effectiveness and dynamic ability. The SSB is conducted in two stages as under:



(i) Stage I Intelligence Test, Picture Perception and Discussion test.



(ii) Stage II Psychological testing, Group testing and interview.



Successful candidates are thereafter required to undergo medical examination (Approx. duration03 to 05 days).

Medical Exam

(a) Candidates are advised to ascertain applicable medical standards, prior applying for the entry. SSB recommended candidates are required to undergo medical examination as applicable to their entry. Change of medical hospital/centre is not permissible under any circumstance.

(b) Details of Medical/Physical Standards for candidates recommended by the SSB are available on Indian Navy website - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/en/page/medical-physical-standards.html

Merit List

Merit List will be prepared based on SSB marks. Candidates declared fit in medical examination would be appointed as per availability of vacancies in the entry.

Training

(a) Candidates will be inducted in the rank of Sub Lieutenant.

(b) Selected candidates will undergo 4 weeks Naval Orientation Course at the Naval Academy, Ezhimala. This will be followed by professional training at Naval Ships and training establishments as per extant regulation.

(c) Only unmarried candidates are eligible for training. Any candidate who is found to be married or marries while under training will be discharged from service and shall be liable to refund full pay & allowances drawn by him/her and other expenditures incurred on the candidate by the Government.

(d) If the officer voluntarily withdraws from initial training or resigns during the probationary period, he/she will be required to refund the cost of training in whole or in part, as may be determined by Government & all money received by him/her as per pay & allowances form the Government together with the interest on the said money calculated at the rate in force of Government loans.

Probation Period

The probation period for SSC IT Officers is two years. The probation period will commence from the date of grant of the rank of Sub Lieutenant and will terminate after two years or on completion of initial training (whichever is later). During probation, the officers are liable to be discharged in case of unsatisfactory performance at any stage.

Tenure of Commission

Candidates selected will be granted Short Service Commission initially for 10 years extendable by a maximum of 4 years in 2 terms (2 years + 2 years), subject to service requirement, performance, medical eligibility, and willingness of candidates.