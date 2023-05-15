Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 Notification: 372 Chargeman-II Vacancies, Apply Online

 Indian Navy Chargeman-II (redesignated as Chargeman) recruitment 2023 is out for 372 vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below, which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for the mentioned vacancies.

Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment 2023: Indian Navy has released the recruitment notification for 372 Chargeman’s on the official website - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

Candidates who are between 18 and 25 years and have completed a degree in Science with Physics or Chemistry or Mathematics from a recognized University; (OR) A Diploma in Engineering in the appropriate discipline from a recognized University or Board are eligible to apply.

As per the notification, the application process will start from May 15, 2023 on its official website and will end on May 29, 2023. Candidates are advised to carefully read the Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

As per the Recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled through written examinations subjects for which is tabulated below

Part

Subject 

Maximum Marks

(i)

General Intelligence and Reasoning

10

(ii)

Numerical Aptitude

10

(iii)

General English

10

(iv)

General Awareness

20

(v)

Trade Specific

50

 

For detailed information of the syllabus, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website. 

Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment 2023: Overview

Indian Navy released 372 vacancies recruitment notification for the post of Chargeman. The recruitment overview is provided below for the candidates. 

 

Chargeman Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Indian Navy

Posts Name

Chargeman

Total Vacancies

372

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

May 15, 2023

Selection process

Written Test, Medical Fitness

Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 372 vacancies announced for the posts of Chargeman-II (redesignated as Chargema). Download the official notification through the link given below. 

 

Chargeman Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

 

Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment Notification Important Dates

 

Candidates can check the important dates from the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification. 

 

Chargeman Recruitment Important Dates

Notification Release

May 15, 2023

Online Application Begins

May 15, 2023

Application closes on

May 29, 2023

Written Examination

To be announced

 

Apply Online & Fees

 

Candidates can fill out the application form on the official website. The link to the application is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying. For information on Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - https://indiannavy.cbexams.com



Indian Navy Chargeman Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 372 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The posts of the vacancies announced is tabulated below

 

Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment 2023

Post Name

Number of Posts

Electrical Group

42

Weapon Group

59

Engineering Group

141

Construction and Maintenance Group

118

Production Planning and Control Group

12

 

Indian Navy Chargeman Educational Qualification, and Age Limit

 

The candidates applying for the posts should possess the qualifications according to the information given below:

Degree in Science with Physics or Chemistry or Mathematics from a recognized University;

(OR)

A Diploma in Engineering in the appropriate discipline from a recognized University or Board

 

The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 25 years old.  Age relaxations will be provided according to government norms. The age relaxation will vary according to the different categories of candidates applying.

 

Indian Navy Chargeman Selection Process

 

The selection of the candidates will be 

  • Screening of Application 
  • Written Examination
  • Medical Fitness
  • Document Verification



Indian Navy Chargeman Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the pay scale of the candidates will be according to General Central Service, Group ‘B’ Non Gazetted, Non Ministerial, Pay Scale- Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400) in the Pay Matrix of the 7th CPC.

FAQ

How do I get my admit card?

As per the notification, the admit card will be uploaded on the website later on. Candidates need to check the admit card carefully for all particulars e.g. Roll No. Name, Medium, Date of Birth, Gender, Examination City/Centre, Date and time of the exam, Category, etc.

What will be the medium of the question paper?

The question paper will be bilingually in English and Hindi languages only, except for the question paper for General English, which will be in English language only.

What is the date for applying online for Chargeman?

The online link to apply for Chargeman-II (Re designated as Chargeman) is available between 15.05.2023 and 29.05.2023 athttps://indiannavy.cbexams.com
