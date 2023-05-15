Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 Notification: 372 Chargeman-II Vacancies, Apply Online

Indian Navy Chargeman-II (redesignated as Chargeman) recruitment 2023 is out for 372 vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below, which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for the mentioned vacancies.

Candidates who are between 18 and 25 years and have completed a degree in Science with Physics or Chemistry or Mathematics from a recognized University; (OR) A Diploma in Engineering in the appropriate discipline from a recognized University or Board are eligible to apply.

As per the notification, the application process will start from May 15, 2023 on its official website and will end on May 29, 2023. Candidates are advised to carefully read the Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

As per the Recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled through written examinations subjects for which is tabulated below

Part Subject Maximum Marks (i) General Intelligence and Reasoning 10 (ii) Numerical Aptitude 10 (iii) General English 10 (iv) General Awareness 20 (v) Trade Specific 50

For detailed information of the syllabus, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website.

Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment 2023: Overview

Chargeman Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Indian Navy Posts Name Chargeman Total Vacancies 372 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on May 15, 2023 Selection process Written Test, Medical Fitness

Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 372 vacancies announced for the posts of Chargeman-II (redesignated as Chargema). Download the official notification through the link given below.

Chargeman Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment Notification Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates from the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

Chargeman Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release May 15, 2023 Online Application Begins May 15, 2023 Application closes on May 29, 2023 Written Examination To be announced

Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill out the application form on the official website. The link to the application is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying. For information on Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - https://indiannavy.cbexams.com







Indian Navy Chargeman Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 372 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The posts of the vacancies announced is tabulated below

Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment 2023 Post Name Number of Posts Electrical Group 42 Weapon Group 59 Engineering Group 141 Construction and Maintenance Group 118 Production Planning and Control Group 12

Indian Navy Chargeman Educational Qualification, and Age Limit

The candidates applying for the posts should possess the qualifications according to the information given below:

Degree in Science with Physics or Chemistry or Mathematics from a recognized University;

(OR)

A Diploma in Engineering in the appropriate discipline from a recognized University or Board

The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 25 years old. Age relaxations will be provided according to government norms. The age relaxation will vary according to the different categories of candidates applying.

Indian Navy Chargeman Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be

Screening of Application

Written Examination

Medical Fitness

Document Verification







Indian Navy Chargeman Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the pay scale of the candidates will be according to General Central Service, Group ‘B’ Non Gazetted, Non Ministerial, Pay Scale- Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400) in the Pay Matrix of the 7th CPC.