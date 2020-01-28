Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2020 Released @joinindiannavy.gov.in, Download Indian Navy Sailor Admit Card 2020

Indian Navy, today, has released the Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2020Candidates, who have applied for Indian Navy MR ( Matric Recruit) Posts for October 2020 Batch, can download Indian Navy Admit Card 2020 through Indian Navy official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. As per the official website, Indian Navy MR Admit Card Link is available on official website from 28 January to 07 February 2020.

Indian Navy MR Admit Card Download Link is available below. Candidates need to login in the link by entering their email address and password.

Indian Navy MR Admit Card Download 2020

Candidates can check all the details regarding Indian Navy MR Exam on their Indian Navy MR Sailor Admit Card. The exam will be conducted online test. There will be a total of 50 multiple choice questions divided into two sections: Science& Mathematics and General Knowledge. Each question will carry 1 marks and the time allotted to complete the test is 30 minutes. The level of Indian Navy MR test will be of 10th Class.

Candidates should note that there will be Negative Marking for each wrong answer marked by a candidate in the question paper. One fourth (0.25) of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer

Selection of recruits is based on State wise merit of their performance in Computer-based Examination, subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations.

Indian Navy had invited applications from unmarried male) for enrolment as sailors for 400 vacanciesfor Matric Recruit (MR) – Oct 2020 batch.