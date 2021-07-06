Indian Navy MR Recruitment Notification 2021 for 350 Vacancies Out, Apply Online for Sailor Posts @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy has published a notification a recruitment to the post of Sailor under MR (Matric Recruit) in Indian Navy. Check educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, exam pattern, PFT and other updates.

Indian Navy MR Recruitment Notification 2021: Indian Navy has published a notification a recruitment to the post of Sailor under MR (Matric Recruit) in Indian Navy. Indian Navy MR Online Application will start from 19 July 2021. Eligible and interested unmarried male candidates can apply for Indian Navy MR 2021 on or before 23 July 2021 on official website of Indian Navy i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in.

A total of 350 vacancies are available for OCT 2021 Batch for course commencing October 2021 foe which approximately 1750 candidates will be called for written examination and Physical Fitness Test (PFT). The cut off marks for appearing in written examination may vary from state to state..

Candidates seeking to apply for Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021 should be 10th class passed. More details such as salary, selection process, exam pattern, PFT and other details are given below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 19 July 2021 Last Date of Online Application - 23 July 2021

Indian Navy MR Vacancy Details

MR - 350 vacancies (Approximately)

Indian Navy MR Salary:

During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs. 14,600/- per month will be admissible. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs. 21,700- Rs.69,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @ Rs. 5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable).

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy MR Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Indian Navy MR Age Limit:

Candidates should be born between 01 Apr 2001 to 30 Sep 2004 (Both dates inclusive)

Selection Process for Indian Navy MR

The selection will be done on the basis of written test and Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Indian Navy MR Exam Pattern

The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English) and objective type. The question paper will comprise of two sections i.e. Science & Mathematics and General Knowledge. The standard of the question paper will be that of 10th level and the syllabus for the examination is available on website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. Duration of examination will be 30 minutes. All candidates appearing for written examination would be subjected to PFT on the same day

Indian Navy MR PFT

Qualifying in Physical Fitness Test (PFT) is mandatory for selection. PFT will consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squats (Uthak Baithak) and 10 Push- ups. Candidates undergoing PFT will do so at their own risk

Indian Navy MR Medical Standard

Medical examination will be conducted by authorised military doctors as per medical standard prescribed in current regulations applicable to sailors on entry.

How to Apply Indian Navy MR 2021 ?

The candidates can apply online on the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in from 19 July to 23 July 2021.

