Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 for 10+2 (B.Tech) and IT SSC Officer, Apply From 27 Jan @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy has published the notification 10+2 (B. Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme and for Executive IT Branch SSC Officer Entry. Check Details Here.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Navy is looking to recruit Unmarried Male Candidates for a four-year B. Tech degree course the 10+2 (B. Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme and Unmarried Male and Female for 4 weeks Naval Orientation Course for Executive IT Branch SSC Officer Entry. Interested candidates can apply for Indian Navy 10+2 Recruitment 2022 and Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment from 27 January onwards on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last for submitting Indian Navy B.Tech Application is 08 February 2022 and for Indian Navy SSC Officer is 10 February 2022.

Both courses will commence in July 2022 at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Selected candidates will be called for SSB Interview

More details including vacancy break-up, qualification, age limit, notification link available below:

Important Dates

Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Entry Course

Starting Date of Online Application - 27 January 2022

Last Date of Online Application: 08 February 2021

Indian Navy SSC Officer Entry

Starting Date of Online Application - 27 January 2022

Last Date of Online Application: 10 February 2021

Indian Navy Vacancy Details

Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Vacancy

Executive & Technical Post - 30

Education - 5

Indian Navy SSC Officer Vacancy

Executive Branch SSC (X) IT - 50 Posts

Indian Navy Eligibility Criteria

Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Qualification:

10+2 with 70% marks in PCM and 50% in English

JEE Main 2021

Indian Navy SSC Officer Qualification:

BE / B.Tech/M.Tech in Computer Science /CSE/ IT/Software System/Cyber Security/System Admn and Networking/Computer Systems and Networking/Date Analytics/Artificial Intelligence or MCA with BCA/B.Sc in CS/IT with Minimum 60% Marks in Any Recognized University India.

60 % marks in English in 10th and 12th class

Age Limit:

Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech: Born between 02/01/2003 to 01/07/2005 Indian Navy SSC Officer Age Limit: Born between 02/07/1997 to 01/01/2003

Selection Process for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022

Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech: Shortlisting of Applications for SSB Interview will be done on the basis of JEE Main Rank Indian Navy SSC Officer : Shortlisting of application for SSB Interview will be based on normalized marks obtained

How to Apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply by following steps: