Indian Navy Result 2023: Download Agniveer SSR MR Marks at agniveernavy.cdac.in

Indian Navy Result 2023 released by the Indian Navy on the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in and agniveernavy.cdac.in. Download Agniveer SSR MR Marks, result date, cutoff marks and other details below.

Indian Navy Result 2023: Indian Navy released the result of the recruitment of Agniveer MR (Matric Recruit) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit). The official website reads, "Results of Agniveer 01/2023 declared. Call-up letters for reporting at Chilka is updated in your respective logins. The exam was held from July 8 to 11, 2023. The result os be uploaded on the official website of the Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in and agniveernavy.cdac.in. Candidates can check their results by logging in with their registration number and password. The result will also be available in PDF format on the website.

The candidates who have qualified in the exam will be called for the next stage of the recruitment process, which is the Physical Fitness Test (PFT). The PFT will be held at various centres across the country.

Indian Navy Result Link

The login link to download the result is provided below. Candidates can login to the given link and check the result. They can also also download the admit card for next round of selection from the link.

Indian Navy Login Download Login Here

Details on Indian Navy Result 2023

The result will contain the following details: Name of the candidate, Roll number, Cutoff Marks, Marks obtained, and Category.

Indian Navy Result 2023 Overview

Name of Exam Body Indian Navy Exam Indian Navy Entrance Exam ( INET) Indian Navy Agniveer Exam Date 8 July to 11 July Result date Expected on 17 August Official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

The final selection of candidates will be based on the marks obtained in the written exam, PFT, and Medical Examination.

How to Check Indian Navy Result 2023

Those who are eager to check the result of the Indian Navy Exam, can find the information you need through official channels. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do so:

Step 1: Visit the Indian Navy’s official website.

Step 2: Go to 'Candidate's Login'

Step 3: Login into the website using your credentials

Step 4: Download Indian Navy Agniveer Result

Step 5: Check your marks and take the primt out of the result