Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR Feb 22 Batch Recruitment 2021 @joinindiannavy.gov.in, Salary Upto 69100

Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR Feb 22 Batch Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Navy has released an important notice for enrollment of Sailor for AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) in February 2022 Batch. Indian Navy AA SSR Online Application Process has been already started on official website of Indian Navy i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in. Only unmarried eligible male candidates can register for Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 till 25 October 2021.

Approx 2500 vacancies will be filled, of which 2000 for SSR and 500 for AA. Around 10000 candidates shall be called for written exam followed by Physical Fitness Tests (PFT). Check more details on Indian Navy SSR AR Recruitment 2021 are given below:

Indian Navy AA SSR Notification

Indian Navy AA SSR Registration Link

Indian Navy AA SSR Important Dates:

Starting Date of Indian Navy Online Application: 16 October 2021

Last Date of Indian Navy Online Application: 25 October 2021

Indian Navy AA SSR Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2500

Sailor - Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) - 2000

Sailor - Artificer Apprentice (AA) - 500

Indian Navy AA SSR Salary:

During the initial training period - Rs. 14,600/-per month.

After Training - candidates will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs. 21,700-69,100). They will also be paid MSP Rs. 5200/-per month plus DA (as applicable) plus "X" Group pay {only for Artificer Apprentice (AA)} Rs. 6200/-per month plus DA.

Indian Navy AA SSR Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) - 12th passed with 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths & Physics and Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India

Artificer Apprentice (AA) - 12th passed with Maths & Physics and Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India.

Indian Navy AA SSR Age Limit:

Candidates should be born between 01 Feb 2002 to 31 Jul 2005 (Both dates inclusive)

Physical Eligibility:

Height - 157 cms.

Weight and Chest should be proportionate. Minimum chest expansion of 5 cms.

Details regarding minimum height standards for entry into the Indian Navy as Sailors, including applicable relaxations, can be accessed from the official recruitment website

Indian Navy AA SSR Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam PFT Medical Exam

Indian Navy AA SSR Exam Pattern

There will be 100 objective type questions on English, Science, Maths and GK and the total marks of the exam are 100. The duration of the exam is 1 hour.

The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English)

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks.

Indian Navy AA SSR PFT

PFT will consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squats (Uthak Baithak) and 10 Push-ups. Candidates undergoing PFT will do so at their own risk.

How to Apply for Indian Navy AA SSR Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply for Indian Navy AA SSR Recruitment i.e. www.joinindiannavy.gov.in from 16 October to 25 October 2021.