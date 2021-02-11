Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021: Apply Offline for SSR, MR and Direct Posts through Sports Quota, Download Notification @joinindiannavy.gov.in
Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021: Apply Offline for SSR, MR and Direct Posts through Sports Quota, Download Notification @joinindiannavy.gov.in. Check Details Here
Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Navy has published a recruitment notification for enrollment of Sailors for Direct Entry Petty Officer, Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR)and Matric Recruits (MR) through Sports Quota Entry 01/2021 Batch on its website - joinindiannavy.gov.in. Eligible unmarried male candidates for the post of Indian Navy Sports Quota Recruitment in the prescribed format on or before 07 March 2021.
Outstanding sportsmen who have participated at International / Junior or Senior National Championship / Senior State Championship/ All India Inter University Championship in Athletics, Aquatics, Basket-ball, Boxing, Cricket, Football, Gymnastics, Handball, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Squash, Fencing, Golf, Tennis, Kayaking & Canoeing, Rowing, Shooting, Sailing & Wind Surfing can apply for India Navy Salior Sports Quota 2021.
Important Dates
- Last Date of Submitting Application - 07 March 2021
- For candidates of North East, J&K, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshdweep & Minicoy Islands – 14 March 2021
Indian Navy Sailor Vacancy Details
- Direct Entry Petty Officer
- Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR)
- Matric Recruit (MR)
Indian Navy Sailor Salary:
- During the initial training period - Rs. 14,600/- per month
- On successful completion of initial training - Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix - Rs. 21,700- Rs. 43,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @ ₹ 5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable)
Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy Sailor Posts
Direct Entry Petty Officer
Educational Qualification:
- 12th passed in any stream or Equivalent examination
Sports Proficiency:
- Team Games - Should have participated at International /National/State level at junior /senior level or represented a University in the Inter University tournament.
- Individual Events -Should have attained a minimum of 6th position in Nationals (seniors) or 3rd position in National (juniors) or 3rd position in the Inter University meets.
Age Limit:
- 17 to 22 years
Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR)
Educational Qualification:
- 12th passed in any stream or Equivalent examination
Sports Proficiency:
- Should have participated at International/National/State level or represented a University in the Inter University tournament.
Age Limit:
- 17 to 21 years
Matric Recruit (MR)
Educational Qualification:
- 10th passed/equivalent
Sports Proficiency:
- Should have participated at International/National/State level tournament
Age Limit:
- 17 to 22 years
Selection Process for Indian Navy Sailor Posts through Sports Quota
Deserving candidates would be called to appear for trials at designated Naval Centers. The candidates qualifying trials will undergo medical examination at INS Hamla, Mumbai
How to Apply for Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 ?
The eligible candidates can submit their applications in the prescribed format along with necessary documents to "The Secretary, Indian Navy Sports Control Board, 7th Floor, Chankya Bhavan, Integrated Headquarters, Mod (Navy), New Delhi 110021" latest by 07 March 2021.
Indian Navy Sailor Notification and Application Form Download