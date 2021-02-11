Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021: Apply Offline for SSR, MR and Direct Posts through Sports Quota, Download Notification @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Navy has published a recruitment notification for enrollment of Sailors for Direct Entry Petty Officer, Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR)and Matric Recruits (MR) through Sports Quota Entry 01/2021 Batch on its website - joinindiannavy.gov.in. Eligible unmarried male candidates for the post of Indian Navy Sports Quota Recruitment in the prescribed format on or before 07 March 2021.

Outstanding sportsmen who have participated at International / Junior or Senior National Championship / Senior State Championship/ All India Inter University Championship in Athletics, Aquatics, Basket-ball, Boxing, Cricket, Football, Gymnastics, Handball, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Squash, Fencing, Golf, Tennis, Kayaking & Canoeing, Rowing, Shooting, Sailing & Wind Surfing can apply for India Navy Salior Sports Quota 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Submitting Application - 07 March 2021

For candidates of North East, J&K, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshdweep & Minicoy Islands – 14 March 2021

Indian Navy Sailor Vacancy Details

Direct Entry Petty Officer

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR)

Matric Recruit (MR)

Indian Navy Sailor Salary:



During the initial training period - Rs. 14,600/- per month

On successful completion of initial training - Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix - Rs. 21,700- Rs. 43,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @ ₹ 5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable)

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy Sailor Posts

Direct Entry Petty Officer

Educational Qualification:

12th passed in any stream or Equivalent examination

Sports Proficiency:

Team Games - Should have participated at International /National/State level at junior /senior level or represented a University in the Inter University tournament.

Individual Events -Should have attained a minimum of 6th position in Nationals (seniors) or 3rd position in National (juniors) or 3rd position in the Inter University meets.

Age Limit:

17 to 22 years

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR)

Educational Qualification:

12th passed in any stream or Equivalent examination

Sports Proficiency:

Should have participated at International/National/State level or represented a University in the Inter University tournament.

Age Limit:

17 to 21 years

Matric Recruit (MR)

Educational Qualification:

10th passed/equivalent

Sports Proficiency:

Should have participated at International/National/State level tournament

Age Limit:

17 to 22 years

Selection Process for Indian Navy Sailor Posts through Sports Quota

Deserving candidates would be called to appear for trials at designated Naval Centers. The candidates qualifying trials will undergo medical examination at INS Hamla, Mumbai

How to Apply for Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible candidates can submit their applications in the prescribed format along with necessary documents to "The Secretary, Indian Navy Sports Control Board, 7th Floor, Chankya Bhavan, Integrated Headquarters, Mod (Navy), New Delhi 110021" latest by 07 March 2021.

Indian Navy Sailor Notification and Application Form Download

