Indian Navy Tradesman Eligibility: Check Age Limit, Selection Process and other details

Indian Navy Tradesman Eligibility: If you want to be a part of Indian Navy, then you have a great opportunity. As, Indian Navy has invited application for Tradesman posts. You can apply for these posts for serving to our nation. A tradesman is a skilled worker that specializes in a particular trade. Tradesman usually works in production, maintenance of Shop/Ship or Submarine.

The selection process will comprises Screening of application, online test, document verification. Eligible candidates can apply online till the last date. Although, the commencement of the application process and last date of application has not yet been declared. The applications date is to be announced in due course of the time.So all need to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

If you are 10th passed with knowledge of English and have completed apprentice training in the concerned trade or served as mechanic or equivalent with two years regular service in the appropriate Technical Branch of the Army, Navy, and Air Force are eligible to apply.

Candidates who intend to appear in the exam must meet all of the eligibility requirements laid out by the Indian Navy. Candidates who do not fulfill the Indian Navy Tradesman eligibility requirements will be disqualified. So, for the sake of the candidates, in this article we have provided eligibility, educational qualifications, vacancies, age limit, selection process details. It is to be noted that, there will be no interview, candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance on the online exam.

Along with these details, you can also get detailed notification link, buy clicking on below given link, you will be redirected to the notification article, written by our expert.

Before knowing about the Eligibility, educational qualifications, vacancies, age limit, selection process, let us have a look at the vacancy details.

Indian Navy Tradesman Vacancy Details

Tradesman - 1531 Posts

Now, below you can get detailed eligibility criteria for the Indian Navy Tradesman Posts.

Educational Qualification for Indian Navy Tradesman Post:The Indian Navy Tradesman eligibility for education qualifications states that the candidates must have passed 10th grade from any recognised board and should also have apprentice training certificate in the concerned trade or served as mechanic or equivalent with two years regular service in the appropriate Technical Branch of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

As per the notification, you should fall in the certain age bracket. Below you can get the Age Limit Details for all posts.

Indian Navy Tradesman Age Limit - Your age should be between 18 to 25 years (There is age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Check Age Limit Norms here:

Category Years SC/ ST 5 years OBC 3 years PWD General 10 years OBC 13 years SC/ ST 15 years ESM Military Service Period + 3 years Meritorious Sportsperson General, OBC 5 years SC/ ST 10 years

Indian Navy pays respectable salary for tradesman posts, if you get selected, you will get salary on the following pay scale. Let's see:

Indian Navy Tradesman Salary Details - Pay Scale Level 2 (Rs. 19900- Rs. 63200)

Finally, take a look on Application process for Indian Navy Tradesman Posts:

Eligible and Interested candidates will be able to apply through the online mode at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The candidates must take a printout of the application for future reference.