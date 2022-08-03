Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022: 112 Vacancies Available

Indian Navy is hiring 112 Tradesman Mate. Candidates can check important dates, educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other details here.

Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy will invite applications from the candidates for the post of Tradesman Mate classified as Group “C” NonGazetted, Industrial for recruitment at various units of Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command.

Indian Navy Tradesman Application Forms are expected to be available on 06 August 2022. Candidates possessing the required qualification can apply till 06 September 2022 on official websites i.e.https://erecruitment.andaman.gov.in.

Selected candidates normally will have to serve in the units under the administrative control of Andaman and Nicobar Command, however, they can be posted anywhere in India, in Naval Units/ formations as per administrative requirements.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 06 August 2022

Last Date Date of Application - 06 September 2022

Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Vacancy Details

Category Number of Vacancies General 43 OBC 32 SC 18 ST 8 EWS 11 Total 112

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

10th standard pass from a recognized Board/ Institutions and Certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute in the relevant trade.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022

Screening of Applications Conduct of Written Exam Document Verification

How to Apply for Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022 ?