Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022: 112 Vacancies Available

Indian Navy is hiring 112 Tradesman Mate. Candidates can check important dates, educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other details here.

Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022
Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022

Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy will invite applications from the candidates for the post of Tradesman Mate classified as Group “C” NonGazetted, Industrial for recruitment at various units of Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command.

Indian Navy Tradesman Application Forms are expected to be available on 06 August 2022. Candidates possessing the required qualification can apply till 06 September 2022 on official websites i.e.https://erecruitment.andaman.gov.in.

Selected candidates normally will have to serve in the units under the administrative control of Andaman and Nicobar Command, however, they can be posted anywhere in India, in Naval Units/ formations as per administrative requirements.

Indian Navy Tradesman Notification Download

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 06 August 2022
  • Last Date Date of Application - 06 September 2022

Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Vacancy Details

Category Number of Vacancies
General 43
OBC 32
SC 18
ST 8
EWS 11
Total  112

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

10th standard pass from a recognized Board/ Institutions and Certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute in the relevant trade.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022

  1. Screening of Applications
  2. Conduct of Written Exam
  3. Document Verification

How to Apply for Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website - https://erecruitment.andaman.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘Apply Online’ given under ‘Recruitment for the post of Tradesman Mate, Headquarters, Andaman and Nicobar Command.
  3. Fill your details
  4. Submit your application

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment ()

Post Comment

6 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.