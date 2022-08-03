Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022: 112 Vacancies Available

Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy will invite applications from the candidates for the post of Tradesman Mate classified as Group “C” NonGazetted, Industrial for recruitment at various units of Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command.
Indian Navy Tradesman Application Forms are expected to be available on 06 August 2022. Candidates possessing the required qualification can apply till 06 September 2022 on official websites i.e.https://erecruitment.andaman.gov.in.
Selected candidates normally will have to serve in the units under the administrative control of Andaman and Nicobar Command, however, they can be posted anywhere in India, in Naval Units/ formations as per administrative requirements.
Indian Navy Tradesman Notification Download
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 06 August 2022
- Last Date Date of Application - 06 September 2022
Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Vacancy Details
|Category
|Number of Vacancies
|General
|43
|OBC
|32
|SC
|18
|ST
|8
|EWS
|11
|Total
|112
Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
10th standard pass from a recognized Board/ Institutions and Certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute in the relevant trade.
Age Limit:
18 to 25 years
Selection Process for Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022
- Screening of Applications
- Conduct of Written Exam
- Document Verification
How to Apply for Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the official website - https://erecruitment.andaman.gov.in
- Click on ‘Apply Online’ given under ‘Recruitment for the post of Tradesman Mate, Headquarters, Andaman and Nicobar Command.
- Fill your details
- Submit your application